One of Rivals.com's analysts had some good news for IU fans on Tuesday.
National analyst Corey Evans seems to be bullish on IU's chances with three top targets - 2018 New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford, 2019 Center Grove four-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and 2019 Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks.
Langford - a 6-5, 185-pound shooting guard ranked as the No. 6 player nationally - is down to a final three including IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt. He's visited all three schools officially, as well as IU and Vanderbilt unofficially recently.
The No. 6 player nationally was named a McDonald's All-American, as well as to the Jordan Brand game roster, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors. He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists per game as a senior.
"Indiana remains the program to beat with Vanderbilt not far behind, but with a decision that isn’t expected until April, the Jayhawks might just have enough in them to eke out another five-star commitment this spring," Evans wrote.
Additionally, Jackson-Davis has visited IU numerous times this fall and winter, including for a football game, Hoosier Hysteria, basketball games and more. He also holds offers from Michigan State, Purdue and UCLA among others, and averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior.
The 6-9, 210-pound forward is ranked as the No. 28 player nationally in 2019.
Brooks holds offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Xavier among others. The 6-7, 180-pound four-star forward is ranked as the No. 36 player nationally in 2019.
"The top state of Indiana junior prospects, Keion Brooks and Trace Jackson-Davis, remain priority recruits for the first-year staff in Bloomington," Evans wrote. "Archie Miller has done a phenomenal job of making the Hoosiers a favorite for each as the chances of landing both sits around 60 percent.
"It would be a major, major shock if Indiana does not land at least one of the two. Practically the entire Big Ten has offered the top 50 prospects, as a slew of others outside of their Midwest locale have come calling."
