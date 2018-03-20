2018 five-star Romeo Langford is a top target for IU's program. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Langford - a 6-5, 185-pound shooting guard ranked as the No. 6 player nationally - is down to a final three including IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt. He's visited all three schools officially, as well as IU and Vanderbilt unofficially recently. The No. 6 player nationally was named a McDonald's All-American, as well as to the Jordan Brand game roster, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors. He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists per game as a senior. "Indiana remains the program to beat with Vanderbilt not far behind, but with a decision that isn’t expected until April, the Jayhawks might just have enough in them to eke out another five-star commitment this spring," Evans wrote. **Click here for Evans' full breakdown on Langford**