Jordan Wells, TheHoosier.com

Since Richard Lagow arrived in Bloomington, the quarterback has been trying to live up to expectations. Coming to the Hoosiers as the No. 2 JUCO quarterback in the nation prior to the 2016 season, he boasted a big arm, big body and potential to replace eventual NFL quarterback Nate Sudfeld. His IU career saw its ups and downs though, as he showed flashes of the previously rumored potential with 495 yards against Wake Forest and what was an upset victory against Michigan State, but the field general also completed 36 percent of his passes in the Foster Farms Bowl and finished his IU career with a 34-to-25 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Whether Lagow succeeded or failed to meet expectations tagged to the trappings of his resume and frame is still up for debate, but Lagow said during IU’s Pro Day on Tuesday that he’s trying to meet the expectations of NFL scouts now. “I hope to show them that I’m a quarterback capable of playing in the NFL,” Lagow said. “I feel that I have everything needed to make that jump. This was my opportunity to showcase that.”

Big day! Big performances! @RichardLagow hits 65 of 67 passes at a racehorse pace. @simmie104 runs 4.5 (40yd). Hoosiers shined in front of 28 NFL teams. #Hoosiers #ProDay pic.twitter.com/CQByGlywkn — George Whitfield Jr. (@georgewhitfield) April 3, 2018

Former Hoosiers Simmie Cobbs, Ian Thomas and Ricky Jones were targets for Lagow in his position drills, as well as two Indiana State receivers, helping Lagow to complete 65 of his 67 passes. The quarterback also participated in the 40-yard dash, running a 4.90, the pro agility drill, running a 4.62, and the 3-cone drill in 7.61 seconds. His 40 time would have tied for 11th among quarterbacks in the NFL Combine, and his 3-cone drill would have been the worst recorded time. Since he didn't’ receive an invitation to the Combine, he said he came into the Pro Day ready to provide scouts with a wide variety of looks at what he can do on the field, even some aspects of his game that he wasn’t able to show during his two years in Bloomington. One of those facets of his game was taking snaps under center. In an offensive system that called for pistol and shotgun formations, Lagow intentionally took several snaps under center on Tuesday. “In high school, I was under center every snap, so it’s not something completely unfamiliar to me,” Lagow said. “I just needed to knock some rust off essentially because when I was here, I might have taken one or two snaps under center in two years. It was definitely something I wanted to showcase and highlight. They want to see everything that they don’t think you can do. So you want to show them that and then hit home runs on what they know you’re already good at.”

Huge thank you to @KustomsByAccess for making these Leukemia awareness cleats for pro day!!! Looks awesome, and for a great cause. Not too late to donate or help spread the word!!! @IndianaFootball @karaoneal @PatMcAfeeShow @JHowardx24



Please RT!! 🎗 https://t.co/R5dEdEebyz pic.twitter.com/MTCLY15IVi — Richard Lagow (@RichardLagow) March 7, 2018

Lagow also took the opportunity to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, as each of his completions raise a certain amount of money for LLS. He also wore cleats that read “Leukemia Awareness” in white across red leather and sold them in auction following the Pro Day, all in a fundraising effort for LLS. Lagow organized the fundraiser as a member of Kara’s Krew, which is in honor of the quarterback’s high school friend Kara O’Neal, who is battling Leukemia. He ended the day having raised $3,549.50. “I talked to (Kara) last night. I talked to her this morning. She made this shirt for me, had it sent up here,” Lagow said, motioning to his shirt that said, “No One Fights Alone.” “I wanted to use this platform as a chance to do something bigger than just complete footballs, bigger than a chance to play in the NFL, helping people, trying to raise money for a cause like that in the long run is more important in life than playing football. We were able to accomplish that today.”