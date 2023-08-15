BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Perhaps the most important addition during this Indiana football offseason, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Bob Bostad's impact has been touted as immediate and noticeable. As Tom Allen walks past his offensive line group at Monday morning's practice, his message to his trench unit is short and sweet: Keep going. I can see the progress. Every day. Keep going. Whether you're searching for a group with the most potential to grow or the most important to success, the offensive line is a strong candidate for each. Struggling mightily in recent seasons, Indiana's offense has paid the price in poor pockets for quarterbacks, lapses or absences of a running game and the subsequent results that generally follow – wins becoming harder to come by when operating under a one-dimensional philosophy. But so far, the reports out of camp indicate that things are different in that unit. The latest vote of confidence came Monday when the players who run behind them – the Indiana running backs. "I think the O-line has made such a big jump this year, this offseason," fifth-year senior running back Josh Henderson told reporters on Monday. "We put a big emphasis on them, and they've made the running – it's been better because of them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JVSBydW5uaW5nIGJhY2sgSm9zaCBIZW5kZXJzb24sIG9uIHdoYXTi gJlzIG5vdGljZWFibHkgZGlmZmVyZW50IGFib3V0IHRoaXMgeWVhcuKAmXMg cnVubmluZyBnYW1lOiA8YnI+PGJyPuKAnEkgdGhpbmsgdGhlIE8tbGluZSBo YXMgbWFkZSBzdWNoIGEgYmlnIGp1bXAgdGhpcyB5ZWFyLCB0aGlzIG9mZnNl YXNvbi4gV2UgcHV0IGEgYmlnIGVtcGhhc2lzIG9uIHRoZW0sIGFuZCB0aGV5 4oCZdmUgbWFkZSB0aGUgcnVubmluZyDigJQgaXTigJlzIGJlZW4gYmV0dGVy IGJlY2F1c2Ugb2YgdGhlbS7igJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1ZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNpdWZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZk9uclFI cFFqYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZPbnJRSHBRamM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWFzb24gV2lsbGlhbXMgKEBtdnNvbndpbGxpYW1zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL212c29ud2lsbGlhbXMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTEx NDYyMTYwOTQ5Njk4NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE0 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The seemingly consensus thoughts from the Indiana staff with regards to Bostad's hiring have been overwhelmingly positive. He's a straight-to-the-point, no-nonsense leader who takes charge of every situation he's involved in. Yet, coaches with that personality haven't always meshed well with others. They can sometimes be too hard-headed, pushing the limits and becoming tougher to work with. But for Craig Johnson, Indiana's second-year running backs coach with heaps of experience prior to his time with the Hoosiers, their modes of thinking are quite aligned. "We have very similar backgrounds in a lot of ways, so it's been really easy," Johnson said Monday. "(Bostad is) very demanding for those guys. He's tough on his players, but he's going to get the best out of those guys. "I'm very much looking forward to seeing how our alliance is going to continue to grow this year."

Indiana running backs coach Craig Johnson at Monday's practice. (Indiana Athletics)

The experience shared between the two coaches is immense – Bostad's 25 years at the collegiate and professional ranks adding onto Johnson's 39. When two minds can recall upon 64 years of experience, there's a sense of respect that automatically comes with the conversations they have. After all, their respective groups rely on one another. Running backs can only be so proficient without an offensive line that creates gaps in the defense. In turn, the success of the run game or pass protection then sheds a positive light on the offensive line – something there's been a lack of in recent seasons in Bloomington. "I think that Bob has a really good hold on the offensive line, both from the run game and the pass protection," Johnson said. The players agree. Though only a couple weeks of fall camp have passed thus far, Henderson's aforementioned comments serve as endorsement for his blockers up front. Indiana's All-American running back and returner, Jaylin Lucas, had similar thoughts before fall camp even began. "Man, Bob Bostad changed the running game tremendously," Lucas said at Big Ten Football Media Days in late July. "The run game has opened. As soon as I look up, it's like a hole."

Indiana offensive line coach and run game coordinator Bob Bostad during a practice earlier this fall camp. (Indiana Athletics)