Reunited: New RB Stephen Carr joins back up with Deland McCullough

Peaches and Herb sang about it, but for transfer running back Stephen Carr and Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, the two are reunited and it feels so good.

Carr, who hails from California, rushed for 2,123 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior before setting in on Southern California.

While there as a freshman, Carr was coached by McCullough and the two immediately hit it off Carr told members of the media this week in a Zoom call.

"He was a great recruiter as a coach. We built a great connection at USC. He welcomed me in and we got straight to business. We had a great relationship there. He has taught me a lot. Coming out of high school, didn’t know a lot about football. I just got the ball and ran and it worked out, thank God. He taught me how to read holes, how to call out d-linemen. We haven’t watched too much film, but I can’t wait until he gets back and we can chop it up and watch some film," Carr said.

After four seasons in Los Angeles, Carr hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, opting to reunite with McCullough in Bloomington.

When he announced his intentions, Carr wrote, "I have chosen to transfer to Indiana University and finish my college career playing to my full potential and helping IU to a Big Ten Championship."

Carr, who was a five star recruit and is the first five star recruit to join the Hoosiers under Tom Allen, rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in four seasons with USC. He also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he caught 57 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards and he appeared in 35 games, starting six for the Trojans. He made 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his lone season with McCullough.

Carr told the media it was tough to leave the only school he considered during his recruitment process.

"It was very tough to leave USC. I’ve had some of my greatest moments there. I grew up around that school since I was a kid. I think I’ve gained a majority of the knowledge that I need from USC and I respect USC to the highest, man. Being away from my family and friends, not being able to hang out with them so easily, I think this gives me an opportunity to focus on myself and learn a lot about myself. Really determine if I really want it that bad or not, which I think I do — I don’t think I do, I know I do. But I can’t wait to see the end result of these next five months," Carr said.

So why Indiana?

According to Carr, it was simple -- Indiana kept it simple.

"All about the statements they made. They didn’t give me the rinky-dink recruiting catchphrases that other staffs use. They got straight to the point about how they run the program and the codes they live by. Simple is effective," he said.

He also noted that he watched the Hoosiers from afar and was impressed with what he saw.

"The Indiana team was great. Watched some of their games last season and was hard not to pick this team. With the transfers that came in, give credit to recruiting staff. They did a swell job," Carr mentioned.