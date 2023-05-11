Indiana is opening its 2023-24 season against Florida Gulf Coast, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The date and time for the game are still unknown.

Florida Gulf Coast joins a nonconference schedule that already features games vs. Wright State and Kansas at Assembly Hall. The game against Kansas is scheduled for Dec. 16 while Wright State is coming to Bloomington, Ind., on Nov. 16.

The Hoosiers also have nonconference neutral site games scheduled against Harvard and Auburn. The game against Harvard will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Tigers and Hoosiers meet on Dec. 9 in Atlanta.

Mike Woodson's team is also playing in the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20. The Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, UConn and Texas at Madison Square Garden.