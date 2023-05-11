REPORTS: Indiana opening 2023-24 season vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Indiana is opening its 2023-24 season against Florida Gulf Coast, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The date and time for the game are still unknown.
Florida Gulf Coast joins a nonconference schedule that already features games vs. Wright State and Kansas at Assembly Hall. The game against Kansas is scheduled for Dec. 16 while Wright State is coming to Bloomington, Ind., on Nov. 16.
The Hoosiers also have nonconference neutral site games scheduled against Harvard and Auburn. The game against Harvard will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Tigers and Hoosiers meet on Dec. 9 in Atlanta.
Mike Woodson's team is also playing in the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20. The Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, UConn and Texas at Madison Square Garden.
While not official, Indiana is also likely to play a Big East team in the Gavitt Games. The opponent and the location of that game have not been reported or released yet.
The Big Ten has not released the dates for games in the 2023-24 season. But the Hoosiers do know their single- and double-play opponents for the upcoming season.
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern.
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home and Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin.
For the first time in the history of the Big Ten, the league's tournament is being played in Minneapolis in March 2024.
Last season Florida Gulf Coast finished 17-15 overall. Their season ended with a loss to Queens in the Atlantic Sun Tournament. However, the Eagles did beat USC in Los Angeles on the opening night of the season.
The Hoosiers will be in their third season under Woodson in 2023-24 and are looking to qualify for their third straight NCAA Tournament next season.
