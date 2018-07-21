Yogi Ferrell has a new NBA home.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Shams Charania, the former Indiana All-American point guard on Friday agreed to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million with the Sacramento Kings. Charania also reported earlier Friday afternoon that the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers had expressed interest in Ferrell.

The new contract came less than nine hours after Ferrell backed out of a two-year, $5.3 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. However, that deal included a trigger date of July 7, 2019 for the second year, which did not make it fully guaranteed. Ferrell's new $6.2 million deal with the Kings is, according to Spotrac.com.

Sacramento will be Ferrell's third NBA team in three seasons. He appeared in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets before playing the final 36 with Dallas during his rookie season in 2016-17. Ferrell earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team that year.

This past season, Indianapolis native averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per game while playing in all 82 contests for the Mavericks. He also shot 42.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. His scoring and assists averages ranked sixth- and fourth-most respectively among all Mavericks last season, while his 3-point shooting percentage ranked fifth.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow with this team and I can’t wait to bring my heart to Sacramento," Ferrell told Charania.