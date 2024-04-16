Indiana has already collected commitments from a couple of the countries top transfers this offseason in Washington State guard Myles Rice and Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo. Wisconsin transfer guard Connor Essegian could be the next portal prospect to call Bloomington home next year. Per Jeff Rabjohns, Essegian is slated to visit Indiana on Wednesday. Essegian spent two years with the Badgers, he has at least two years eligibility remaining.

Originally from Central Noble High School in northeastern Indiana, Essegian is a top-10 career scorer in Indiana High School Basketball history. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native poured in 2,526 points in four seasons with the Cougars. As a freshman at Wisconsin, Essegian appeared in 35 games, starting 19 of them. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts a game as a true freshman with the Badgers. After averaging 27.4 minutes a game in his first year with the Badgers, Essegian saw his playing time take a hit this past season. Essegian appeared in 33 games as a sophomore, but saw just 7.3 minutes a contest. He scored just 3.2 points per game and shot 30.3% from three on 2.0 attempts a game. Check out some of Essegian's highlights below.