Report: Trayce Jackson-Davis invited to NBA Draft Combine

As a junior this past season, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. He also shot 58.9 percent from the field.

Jackson-Davis was one of 70 invitees for the combine that is scheduled for May 16-22.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has received an invite to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, per Zach Osterman.

In his three seasons at Indiana, Jackson-Davis is currently averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

This season he became just the second player in Indiana basketball history to reach the following milestone: 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks.

He joined Alan Henderson as the only Hoosiers reaching those marks.

Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide on his future. That is the date when a player can return to school and retain their eligibility.