Indiana cornerback Rashard Fant has a Texans visit, ran 4.38, 4.43 at Pro Day, has workouts for Colts, Falcons, according to league source. Has recovered from torn pectoral suffered at combine

During his post-pro day interview last Tuesday, Fant told reporters about his upcoming visits to the Texans and the Falcons and had also mentioned being in talks with another team about a workout. Fant also said he's been talking to the Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein currently projects Fant as a 7th-round pick, according to Fant's draft profile on the website.

Fant native wrapped up his college career as Indiana's all-time leader in passes defended (58) and pass breakups (53). Across four seasons, he started in 36 of the 49 games he played in and made 132 tackles, 119 solo, five for loss (37 yards), five interceptions (68 yards), one pick-6 and three fumble recoveries.

In his senior season alone, he was a second team All-Big Ten by the media and was a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy and Senior CLASS Award. He was also named to five watch lists (Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Senior Bowl) and an Academic All-Big Ten selection. Statistically, he recored 24 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.