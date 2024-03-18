Report: IU with eyes for Canisius transfer guard Tre Dinkins
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Since his entrance into the transfer portal, Indiana has made initial contact with Canisius transfer point guard Tre Dinkins according to a report on Monday.
Dinkins' recruitment involves upward of 20 schools, including the likes of Miami, Seton Hall and Oklahoma in the Power 6 ranks thus far. He's originally from Chester, Pa. and is a product of Cardinal O'Hara High School.
Standing 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Dinkins played two seasons with the Golden Griffins. Through 62 games and 41 starts, Dinkins averaged 10.8 points and 2.5 assists a game. His most recently concluded junior season was his best, scoring 15.4 points and racking up 3.6 assists a night for Canisius while shooting 41.0% from the field – 46.7% from two and 36.5% from three on 7.3 attempts a game.
Dinkins took the majority of the shots for the Golden Griffins' offense and finished the year with the team's second highest individual offensive rating.
He was a Third Team All-MAAC selection last season. Before spending the previous two seasons at Canisius, he played two seasons at Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. There, Dinkins averaged 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 2021-22, earning 2021-22 NJCAA Third-Team All-American honors.
That season, he shot 45.3 percent from beyond the arc and totaled 81 makes for the season from bonus distance.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board