Since his entrance into the transfer portal, Indiana has made initial contact with Canisius transfer point guard Tre Dinkins according to a report on Monday .

Dinkins' recruitment involves upward of 20 schools, including the likes of Miami, Seton Hall and Oklahoma in the Power 6 ranks thus far. He's originally from Chester, Pa. and is a product of Cardinal O'Hara High School.

Standing 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Dinkins played two seasons with the Golden Griffins. Through 62 games and 41 starts, Dinkins averaged 10.8 points and 2.5 assists a game. His most recently concluded junior season was his best, scoring 15.4 points and racking up 3.6 assists a night for Canisius while shooting 41.0% from the field – 46.7% from two and 36.5% from three on 7.3 attempts a game.

Dinkins took the majority of the shots for the Golden Griffins' offense and finished the year with the team's second highest individual offensive rating.