LINCOLN, Neb. – Indiana basketball is expected to see a closer return to full health for Wednesday night's contest as Big Ten conference play reopens.

According to The Messenger's Jeff Goodman, both Xavier Johnson and Kel'el Ware are expected to be back for the Hoosiers' (10-3, 2-0) contest versus Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) this evening in Lincoln.

Johnson, the sixth-year senior point guard, missed all seven of December's contests after leaving the game with a foot left foot injury that caused him to sit out the second half of the Harvard game on Nov. 26 in Indianapolis. Through six contests this season, Johnson's averaging 10.5 points on 48.6% shooting and 50% (5-10) from three.

Whether Indiana chooses to instantly reinsert Johnson into the starting lineup or not, and play with or without a minutes restriction, are both questions that come to mind when considering the weight of tonight's contest. IU, atop the Big Ten at 2-0 entering the evening, hasn't started 3-0 in league play since 2018.

Ware missed the Hoosiers' last outing versus Kennesaw State with COVID. Averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds a contest, the sophomore Oregon transfer is the frontcourt running mate with Malik Reneau – a significant part of the Hoosiers' engine on the offensive end. Ware's playmaking abilities and shotmaking while spacing the floor means he's a valuable addition to Indiana's puzzle.

Both Johnson and Ware were listed as questionable in the Hoosiers' game day availability report as released by the conference.