In the hours before the 60-day transfer portal entry window closed, former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer surprisingly elected to leave the program as a graduate transfer, and according to reports for Adam Zagoria has been contacted by Indiana to potentially fill the Hoosiers' final scholarship spot.

Spencer has also been contacted by UConn, Georgetown, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) and Texas for his final season of college eligibility after starting his college career Loyola-Mardyland in 2019-20 for three seasons. The 2022-23 season at Rutgers was his only season with the Scarlet Knights.

Last season at Rutgers, Spencer surprised as one of the Scarlet Knight's best players, averaging 13.2 points a game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Spencer was a knockdown shooter last season at Rutgers, making 45.3 percent of his 2-point attempts from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He also was good on 89.4 percent of his free throw attempts.