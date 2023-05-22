REPORT: Indiana targeting Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer
In the hours before the 60-day transfer portal entry window closed, former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer surprisingly elected to leave the program as a graduate transfer, and according to reports for Adam Zagoria has been contacted by Indiana to potentially fill the Hoosiers' final scholarship spot.
Spencer has also been contacted by UConn, Georgetown, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) and Texas for his final season of college eligibility after starting his college career Loyola-Mardyland in 2019-20 for three seasons. The 2022-23 season at Rutgers was his only season with the Scarlet Knights.
Last season at Rutgers, Spencer surprised as one of the Scarlet Knight's best players, averaging 13.2 points a game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Spencer was a knockdown shooter last season at Rutgers, making 45.3 percent of his 2-point attempts from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He also was good on 89.4 percent of his free throw attempts.
Spencer converted on a game-winning 3-pointer to upset No. 1 Purdue last season nd also splashed a go-ahead triple at Northwestern before a 22-point performance in Rutgers' win at Wisconsin.
Last season, Spencer was in the 94th percentile as a catch-and-shoot threat for Rutgers, according to Synergy. He was also in the 54th percentile as an off-the-dribble shooter, but he was at his best at the rim, ranking in the 97th percentile last season. Nearly half of Spencer's shot attempts last season were 3-pointers, according to Hoop-math.
The Hoosiers have one remaining scholarship available for the 2023-24 season after adding Payton Sparks, Kel'el Ware and Anthony Walker in the transfer portal this offseason. Mike Woodson also made a late addition to his prep class with top-10 ranked prospect Mackenzie Mgbako signing with the Hoosiers over Kansas earlier in May.
