REPORT: Indiana set to host Army on Nov. 12
Indiana is hosting Army on Nov. 12, according to Jon Rothstein, as part of the Hoosiers nonconference schedule.
The report continues to bring light to what Indiana's 2023-24 nonconference schedule will look like. On Friday, it was reported that the Hoosiers would play Morehead Stat for the second straight season.
Indiana is also scheduled to play Florida Gulf Coast, Wright State, Auburn (neutral site in Atlanta), Harvard (Indianapolis), Kansas, Kennesaw State and two of UConn, Louisville and Texas (par of the 2023 Empire Classic)
Indiana and Harvard have not played in the two school's basketball history. But the two schools are historically linked to Bob Knight.
Knight coached at Army from 1965-71 before accepting the head coaching position at Indiana ahead of the 1971-72 season. Knight led the Hoosiers to three national titles before his dismissal in 2000.
Last season Army went 17-16 overall and 10-8 in the Patriot League.
