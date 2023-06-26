Indiana is hosting Army on Nov. 12, according to Jon Rothstein, as part of the Hoosiers nonconference schedule.

The report continues to bring light to what Indiana's 2023-24 nonconference schedule will look like. On Friday, it was reported that the Hoosiers would play Morehead Stat for the second straight season.

Indiana is also scheduled to play Florida Gulf Coast, Wright State, Auburn (neutral site in Atlanta), Harvard (Indianapolis), Kansas, Kennesaw State and two of UConn, Louisville and Texas (par of the 2023 Empire Classic)