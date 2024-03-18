Report: Indiana kicks tires on Pepperdine transfer wing Michael Ajayi
Indiana has eyes on a West Coast Conference transfer.
The Hoosiers are one of a number of programs who have reached out to Pepperdine transfer wing Michael Ajayi, according to multiple reports. IU is involved amongst the likes of Kansas, Arizona, Baylor, Gonzaga and plenty of other suitors after Ajayi's services.
Standing 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and hailing from Kent, Wash., Ajayi concluded his junior season with the Waves scoring 17.2 points and grabbing 9.9 rebounds a game. He did so while shooting at a 46.7% clip – 46.6% from two and 47.0% from three on 2.5 attempts a game. He played the highest percentage of minutes for Pepperdine this season, and by percentage of possessions used or shots taken, he was among the most involved for the Waves this season when the ball was in their hands.
Playing and starting 33 games this season, Ajayi was an All-WCC First Team Selection in 2023-24. He won the conference scoring title and tied for 11th in the country in double-doubles this year with 17.
Ajayi spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Pierce College, when he was the Northwest Athletic Conference West Region's Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2022.
He has at least a year of eligibility remaining.
–––––
