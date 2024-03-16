Report: Indiana interested in Furman graduate transfer guard Marcus Foster
As portal season officially kicks off around college basketball, the Indiana Hoosiers figure to be active in the transfer portal this offseason.
According to a 24/7 High School Hoops report, Indiana is one of half a dozen school who have reached out to Furman graduate transfer Marcus Foster. Arkansas, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Xavier and Dartmouth are the reported other schools interested in the 6-foot-4, 200 pound guard.
The Hoosiers, expected to be active in their search for a guard or two in the portal, reportedly reached out to Penn graduate transfer guard Clark Slajchert earlier in the week.
An Atlanta, Georgia native, Foster spent four seasons with the Paladins. As a fifth-year senior, Foster was named a second team All-Southern guard averaging 17.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 42.5% from the field, 29.7% from 3-point range on 6.9 attempts a game and 81.3% from the free throw line this past season for Furman.
Foster is a career 33.3% shooter from long range and has consistently increased his scoring average over his career from 2.7 points per game his freshman season to the 17.0 points a game he averaged this past year. Foster finished his redshirt senior season with a turnover rate of 11.5%. Across his lengthy career with Furman, Foster has appeared in 112 total games, starting 80 of them.
Watch some of Foster's tape below.
