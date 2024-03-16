As portal season officially kicks off around college basketball, the Indiana Hoosiers figure to be active in the transfer portal this offseason.

According to a 24/7 High School Hoops report, Indiana is one of half a dozen school who have reached out to Furman graduate transfer Marcus Foster. Arkansas, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Xavier and Dartmouth are the reported other schools interested in the 6-foot-4, 200 pound guard.

The Hoosiers, expected to be active in their search for a guard or two in the portal, reportedly reached out to Penn graduate transfer guard Clark Slajchert earlier in the week.