According to a Wednesday morning report , Indiana has made contact with Queens transfer guard Deyton Albury since the native of Nassau, Bahamas entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

The Hoosiers are one of many schools that have reportedly shown interest in the former junior college standout. Indiana is joined in their interest in Albury by the likes of Kansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas and others.

Prior to spending his junior season at Queens with the Royals, Albury spent some time at Chipola Junior College. There, he appeared in 34 games, starting 28 of them. After averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assisters per game at the JUCO level, Albury decided to take the jump to Division I.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound point guard averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as a junior with the Royals this past season. On a limited number of attempts -- 1.7 a game -- Albury shot 36.4% from 3-point range. He shot 48.2% from the field and 75.0% at the charity stripe.

At Queens, Albury's usage rate was sky high, at 30.4%. Despite that higher than average usage rate, the junior kept his turnover numbers relatively low. He averaged 3.3 turnovers a contest, maintaining a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. Albury's 25.8% assist rate far exceeded his 17.7% turnover rate last season.