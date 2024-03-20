Report: Indiana in touch with Queens transfer guard Deyton Albury
According to a Wednesday morning report, Indiana has made contact with Queens transfer guard Deyton Albury since the native of Nassau, Bahamas entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
Albury has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Hoosiers are one of many schools that have reportedly shown interest in the former junior college standout. Indiana is joined in their interest in Albury by the likes of Kansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas and others.
Prior to spending his junior season at Queens with the Royals, Albury spent some time at Chipola Junior College. There, he appeared in 34 games, starting 28 of them. After averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assisters per game at the JUCO level, Albury decided to take the jump to Division I.
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound point guard averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as a junior with the Royals this past season. On a limited number of attempts -- 1.7 a game -- Albury shot 36.4% from 3-point range. He shot 48.2% from the field and 75.0% at the charity stripe.
At Queens, Albury's usage rate was sky high, at 30.4%. Despite that higher than average usage rate, the junior kept his turnover numbers relatively low. He averaged 3.3 turnovers a contest, maintaining a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. Albury's 25.8% assist rate far exceeded his 17.7% turnover rate last season.
Albury was named the Newcomer of the Year in the Atlantic Sun Conference this season. He finished fifth in the conference in scoring and top 10 in field goal percentage, assists and steals. Albury was the ninth-best free throw shooter by percentage in the league last season and ranked 14 in the league in rebounding despite standing just 6-foot-2. All of that culminated in Albury being named to the third team All-ASUN
