Belmont sophomore transfer guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the latest portal entrant with contact from Indiana , according to a report on Tuesday afternoon.

As the transfer portal cycle continues to vigorously spin, Indiana is seemingly casting a wide net in seeking out potential talent to bring to Bloomington this offseason.

In 57 games with the Bruins, Gillespie scored 12.9 points and dished out 3.7 assists an outing. In the 2023-24 campaign, he scored 17.2 points a game while shooting 56.1% from the field – 66.0% from two and 38.7% from three on 106 attempts – while also shooting 83.1% from the free throw line. The Belmont guard owned the Bruins' highest effective field goal and true shooting percentages this past season. In the year-to-year improvement, Gillespie managed to become a more efficient scorer while also increasing his shot and scoring volume.

After earning a spot on the Missouri Valley's All-Freshman and All-Bench teams in 2022-23, Gillespie followed up with nods on the MVC's All-Conference Second Team, All-Defensive Team and Most-Improved teams.

Standing 6-foot-1 and checking in at 180 pounds, the Greeneville, Tn., native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining upon exiting the portal.