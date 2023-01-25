Indiana head coach Mike Woodson not coaching tonight at Minnesota
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Per an Indiana release, Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID.
Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations.
This will be the first game that Mike Woodson has missed during his tenure as Indiana head coach.
Yasi Rosemond, now in his second season at Indiana and first as Associate Head Coach, has more than 15 years of experience as a collegiate coach. Rosemond has previulsily coached at Redlands Community College, Oregon, Georgia, Crimson, and Alabama.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.