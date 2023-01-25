Per an Indiana release, Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations.

This will be the first game that Mike Woodson has missed during his tenure as Indiana head coach.

Yasi Rosemond, now in his second season at Indiana and first as Associate Head Coach, has more than 15 years of experience as a collegiate coach. Rosemond has previulsily coached at Redlands Community College, Oregon, Georgia, Crimson, and Alabama.