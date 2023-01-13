The original news was that Thompson was to be out indefinitely.

Before his injury at Iowa, Thompson was averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this season. He had also started 76 straight games prior to this injury.

In an update on his injury, Indiana senior forward Race Thompson has a sprained MCL and the hope is that he will be able to return early to mid-February, per Stadium Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman.

In a positive light, it gives Indiana a rough timeline on when to expect Thompson back in the lineup. In the meantime, this continues to be a major blow to Mike Woodson and his team for the time being as they are missing a key piece to their front court.

Thompson's leadership and front court presence is something that has not been easily replaced as the Hoosiers are currently on a three-game losing streak and are just 1-4 in the Big Ten.

The defense of Indiana has seen a steady decline without both Thompson and senior guard guard Xavier Johnson, who is still rehabbing from his foot surgery, on the floor for the Hoosiers.

"Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are sitting on the sideline, and X has been out a while now, who anchors in guarding the ball coming up the floor and does a lot of pretty good things defensively for us," Mike Woodson said after the Northwestern loss. "That's why we're struggling a little bit defensively. We've got two starters that are sitting on the sideline, and I'm reaching trying to figure out who's going to replace that."

Indiana has been searching for players such as Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau to step up and fill that void, but they themselves have had a hard time adjusting to a more impactful role.

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been tasked with carrying a larger role with out his "Buddy Ball" teammate next to him in the game. Jackson-Davis understands the importance being that leader and getting those guys ready for this increased responsibility.

"Some of these guys, they haven't ever been put in this position, especially with X and Race out," said Jackson-Davis...."I've just got to do a better job in getting them ready and prepared mentally to go because they have all the physical attributes to be ready, they've just got to get that mental block out of their system and then they'll be good."

Indiana has allowed their opponents to score 91, 84 and 85 points in the last three games since Thompson went down, all have resulted in a loss.

Indiana plays Wisconsin at home this Saturday. The Hoosiers will look to avoid dropping a fourth straight game and falling to 1-5 in the Big Ten.