Jimerson has one year of eligibility remaining, this upcoming season will be his sixth collegiate season.

The Hoosiers have reportedly reached out and contacted St. Louis transfer guard Gibson Jimerson, per a Monday evening report . Schools such as West Virginia, Clemson, UCLA, Washington and many others have also reportedly contacted the All-A-10 guard.

The 6-foot-5 guard spent five seasons with the Billikens. He's played in 132 career games with St. Louis, starting 116 of them. Jimerson is a career 39.5% 3-point on an average of 6.0 attempts from distance throughout his career.

This past season, in his fifth-year of college basketball, Jimerson averaged 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game. After shooting north of 39% from downtown in each of his first four seasons with the Billikens, Jimerson shot a career low 35.9% from 3-point range this past season. He took a career-high 6.7 3-point attempts a game.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Jimmerson scored 20-plus points 13 times a season ago, with one 30-point performance on the road against former Indiana head coach Archie Miller and Rhode Island. On 21 occasions with St. Louis this past year, Jimerson made multiple 3-point field goals.

This season, Jimerson was named to the All-A-10 third team. The selection was Jimerson's third All-Conference selection during his time with the Billikens. After starting every game for St. Louis the past two seasons, Jimerson owns the program record for career 3-pointers made.