Report: Indiana contacts St. Louis transfer guard Gibson Jimerson
The Hoosiers have reportedly reached out and contacted St. Louis transfer guard Gibson Jimerson, per a Monday evening report. Schools such as West Virginia, Clemson, UCLA, Washington and many others have also reportedly contacted the All-A-10 guard.
Jimerson has one year of eligibility remaining, this upcoming season will be his sixth collegiate season.
The 6-foot-5 guard spent five seasons with the Billikens. He's played in 132 career games with St. Louis, starting 116 of them. Jimerson is a career 39.5% 3-point on an average of 6.0 attempts from distance throughout his career.
This past season, in his fifth-year of college basketball, Jimerson averaged 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game. After shooting north of 39% from downtown in each of his first four seasons with the Billikens, Jimerson shot a career low 35.9% from 3-point range this past season. He took a career-high 6.7 3-point attempts a game.
A native of Richmond, Virginia, Jimmerson scored 20-plus points 13 times a season ago, with one 30-point performance on the road against former Indiana head coach Archie Miller and Rhode Island. On 21 occasions with St. Louis this past year, Jimerson made multiple 3-point field goals.
This season, Jimerson was named to the All-A-10 third team. The selection was Jimerson's third All-Conference selection during his time with the Billikens. After starting every game for St. Louis the past two seasons, Jimerson owns the program record for career 3-pointers made.
