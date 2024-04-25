Report: Indiana contacts Monmouth transfer big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi
With three open scholarships remaining ahead of the 2024-25 season, Indiana has continued to remain active in the transfer portal in an effort to fill those last handful of roster spots.
Per a Thursday afternoon report, Indiana has reached out to Monmouth graduate transfer big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi.
Along with the Hoosiers, schools such as Xavier, Stanford, San Francisco and others have contacted the Ukrainian big man.
Konstantynovskyi has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine Konstantynovskyi spent his first two collegiate seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Community College. He then transferred to Tulsa, spending two seasons with the Golden Hurricanes prior to spending this past season at Monmouth.
During his two seasons at Tulsa, Konstantynovskyi appeared in 29 games -- starting nine of them. 27 of those appearances at Tulsa came during his first campaign, Konstantynovskyi sat out and redshirted the 2022-23 season at Tulsa.
This past year at Monmounth, Konstantynovskyi had the most productive season of his Divison I career. The 6-foot-10, 237 pound center averaged 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks a night.
Konstantynovskyi shot 52.6% from the field and 65.2% at the charity stripe with the Hawks. He has yet to attempt a 3-pointer during his collegiate career.
Throughout his senior season at Monmouth, Konstantynovskyi collected six double-doubles. In a February matchup with Stony Brook this past year, Konstantynovskyi posted 22 points and 20 rebounds, going 9-13 from the field in a win.
Check out some of Konstantynovskyi's highlights below.
