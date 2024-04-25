With three open scholarships remaining ahead of the 2024-25 season, Indiana has continued to remain active in the transfer portal in an effort to fill those last handful of roster spots. Per a Thursday afternoon report, Indiana has reached out to Monmouth graduate transfer big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi. Along with the Hoosiers, schools such as Xavier, Stanford, San Francisco and others have contacted the Ukrainian big man. Konstantynovskyi has one year of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement