Report: Indiana connected to Penn graduate transfer guard Clark Slajchert
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Portal season is well underway.
Indiana is one of numerous schools who have reached out to Penn graduate transfer guard Clark Slajchert, per a report from Jamie Shaw of On3. The Hoosiers are throwing their name in the ring with at least 23 other suitors, according to his agent in the original report.
The Los Angeles, Calif., born guard stands 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. Through three seasons with the Quakers, the senior averaged 13.9 points a game on 46.4%/42.2%/85.5% splits. His recently concluded campaign was his best – shooting up to 18.0 ppg on 48.7% shooting from the field, 42.2% from three and 82.4% from the free throw line. His 58.6% true shooting mark in 20 Division I games this season is the best of his career. He was named Big 5 Player of the Week twice this year, and was the Ivy League's Co-Player of the Week back in December.
He had the highest assist-to-turnover ratio of his career with the Quakers in 2023-24 and played 34.5 minutes a night. During his time with the program, he became the 43rd player in Quaker history to surpass 1,000 career points.
Slajchert played in just 22 games this season, missing a sizable portion of Penn's season with an ankle injury.
His entrance into the transfer portal is the outcome of an Ivy League policy that doesn't allow graduate students to participate in school athletics. So, although the NCAA has granted all scholarship athletes who were on track to participate in the 2020 COVID-19 season with an extra year of eligibility, the conference's own guidelines prevents him from being able to utilize that fifth and final year of college basketball within the league.
Thus, he must find a new home. His now former head coach Steve Donahue believes he'll be a worthy piece to any school's puzzle. Indiana, in needing a variety of contributors out of the portal this season, is entering into the mix in the earliest stages of what figures to be a very busy spring for Mike Woodson and company.
"I think he was [going to have] one of the historic seasons for a guard in Penn history," Donahue said, referencing the ankle injury that sidelined the senior guard for a period of time. "It's amazing what he gets done at his size and he'll play somewhere next year and make one team real good."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board