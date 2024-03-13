Portal season is well underway.

Indiana is one of numerous schools who have reached out to Penn graduate transfer guard Clark Slajchert, per a report from Jamie Shaw of On3. The Hoosiers are throwing their name in the ring with at least 23 other suitors, according to his agent in the original report.

The Los Angeles, Calif., born guard stands 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. Through three seasons with the Quakers, the senior averaged 13.9 points a game on 46.4%/42.2%/85.5% splits. His recently concluded campaign was his best – shooting up to 18.0 ppg on 48.7% shooting from the field, 42.2% from three and 82.4% from the free throw line. His 58.6% true shooting mark in 20 Division I games this season is the best of his career. He was named Big 5 Player of the Week twice this year, and was the Ivy League's Co-Player of the Week back in December.

He had the highest assist-to-turnover ratio of his career with the Quakers in 2023-24 and played 34.5 minutes a night. During his time with the program, he became the 43rd player in Quaker history to surpass 1,000 career points.