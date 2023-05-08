Indiana and Harvard will meet in Indianapolis to play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this upcoming season, according to a report. While a TV designation is yet to be determined, reports have surfaced that the game will take place November 26.

CBS Sports' insider Jon Rothstein was first to report the location of the game. He also was first to report the matchup between the two earlier this offseason. Rocco Miller reported the assumed date of the contest.

The matchup signifies Indiana's continued tradition of playing in Indianapolis, this being the second consecutive year to play a non-conference opponent in the state's capital. Despite the folding of the once-annual Crossroads Classic, the Hoosiers still clearly see value in playing games at "neutral sites" that still appeal to a heavy IU audience.

In turn, Indiana has filled the slot of the four team meetup with a marquee home-and-home against Kansas, all while still playing maintaining a game in Indianapolis.