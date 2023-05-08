Report: Indiana basketball to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season
Indiana and Harvard will meet in Indianapolis to play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this upcoming season, according to a report. While a TV designation is yet to be determined, reports have surfaced that the game will take place November 26.
CBS Sports' insider Jon Rothstein was first to report the location of the game. He also was first to report the matchup between the two earlier this offseason. Rocco Miller reported the assumed date of the contest.
The matchup signifies Indiana's continued tradition of playing in Indianapolis, this being the second consecutive year to play a non-conference opponent in the state's capital. Despite the folding of the once-annual Crossroads Classic, the Hoosiers still clearly see value in playing games at "neutral sites" that still appeal to a heavy IU audience.
In turn, Indiana has filled the slot of the four team meetup with a marquee home-and-home against Kansas, all while still playing maintaining a game in Indianapolis.
Last season's game versus Miami (OH) – branded as the "Hoosier Classic" – featured a temporary IU trident at mid-court, Indiana's pep band and all of the traditional in-game promotions that you would see inside Assembly Hall. There's certainly no harm in playing where fans who otherwise may not be able see them, creating a home-away-from-home atmosphere.
Later on Monday afternoon, Rocco Miller reported that Indiana would host Wright State as part of their nonconference slate. Miller reports the game is set for Nov. 16. Last season Wright State finished 18-15 overall and 10-10 in the Horizon League.
Expect things to be the same this season when the Crimson come to town.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE