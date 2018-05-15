The Indiana men's basketball program on Tuesday afternoon confirmed it will host Marquette in this year's Gavitt Tipoff Games. According to a release from IU, it will take place Nov. 14 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It marks the third time Indiana is participating in the Gavitt Tipoff games.

The tipoff time and TV designation will be announced at a later date.

Here's the entire schedule for the 2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games:

Tuesday 11/13

Wisconsin at Xavier

Georgetown at Illinois

Wednesday 11/14

Michigan at Villanova

Seton Hall at Nebraska

Marquette at Indiana

Thursday 11/15

Penn State at DePaul

Ohio State at Creighton

Friday 11/16

St. John’s at Rutgers

The matchup with Marquette would be the first for Indiana since the 2001-02 season, when the Hoosiers faced the Golden Eagles in the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage, Alaska. Marquette won that matchup 50-49 behind 21 points from Dwyane Wade.

This would be the 10th meeting between the two programs. Indiana has a 7-2 advantage in the previous nine meetings in the series. Marquette finished 21-14 last year, while Indiana went 16-15.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, named in honor of the late Dave Gavitt, former athletic director at Providence College and the first commissioner of the Big East Conference, is an annual series which started in 2015 and matches up eight Big Ten teams against eight Big East teams. It will continue through the 2022-23 college basketball season.