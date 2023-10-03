BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana and Kentucky have finalized the sites of a four-year series that will mark the resumption of the annual matchup.

The series is set to pick back up in the 2025-26 season, with the first matchup taking place at Rupp Arena in Lexington. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein had the first report of the news.

The full series is as follows, per release from Indiana:

– December 20, 2025: Rupp Arena

– December 27, 2026: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana home game)

"To provide more Hoosier fans with an opportunity to witness an IU-UK game firsthand, IU has elected to hold one of its home contests at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis," the official release said.

– December 18, 2027: Rupp Arena

– December 16, 2028: Assembly Hall

"This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball," Indiana AD Scott Dolson said in a statement. "When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people. I appreciate Mitch Barnhart's willingness to work together to resume what I believe to be college basketball's best non-conference rivalry. I also appreciate the support of Coach Calipari and Coach Woodson and their desire to bring this series back. Their relationship is a big reason why we are able to make today's announcement."

"It's great to renew this series, which is among the most competitive rivalries and storied traditions of college basketball," Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart said. "The matchup will resume its place as one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season. This emanated from Coach Cal and Coach Woodson getting together and talking about playing again. I've enjoyed spending time with Scott Dolson and getting to know him better as we've worked out the details."

"This is a great day for our program and our fans," Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson said. "Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again."

"This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball and we're happy to bring it back," Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said. "Mike and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man. Let's do this!"