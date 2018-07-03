Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Add another game on the slate to Indiana's non-conference schedule.

The Hoosiers have picked up a home-and-home with Arkansas, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

IU will play at Arkansas this year on Nov. 18, then the Razorbacks come to Bloomington the following year. The event is a part of the Hardwood Showcase, also including UT Arlington, UC Davis, Texas A&M CC and Montana State.

As part of the event, UT Arlington, UC Davis and Montana State will all play games at Assembly Hall, according to Inside The Hall's Alex Bozich.

Arkansas finished 23-12 overall last season and 15-2 at home, earning a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament in Mike Anderson's seventh season.

UT Arlington finished 21-13 overall last year and placed No. 128 nationally in Kenpom.com's rankings.

UC Davis finished 22-11 overall last season and No. 129 nationally on Kenpom.

Montana State finished 13-19 overall and No. 270 nationally on Kenpom.

These games join Marquette (Nov. 14), at Duke (Nov. 27), Louisville (Dec. 8) and Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Dec. 15) on the non-conference schedule.

The Razorbacks finished No. 44 nationally on Kenpom.com in last year's rankings.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.