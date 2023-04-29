An official time and date have yet to be determined.

According to CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein , Indiana and Auburn are set to meet this December for a neutral site non-conference matchup. The reports first surfaced Saturday morning.

The meeting between Mike Woodson's Hoosiers and Bruce Pearl's Tigers adds another intriguing layer to Indiana's non-conference schedule. As it stands now, Indiana's slate features neutral site games against two of Louisville, Texas and reigning national champion UConn at Madison Square Garden in the Empire Classic on Nov. 19-20.

Indiana also is scheduled to play Kansas and Harvard at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will also have a Big East opponent as part of the Gavitt Games.

Auburn is coming off of back-to-back NCAA Tournament bids under Pearl. In 2021-22, the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 1 in the country and were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Miami in the Round of 32. This season Auburn defeated Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1 seed Houston in the Round of 32.

Last season Indiana played the 13th toughest strength of schedule in the country, according to Kenpom. The Hoosiers had marquee nonconference games vs. Xavier, Kansas and Arizona as well as an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against a ranked North Carolina squad.

Indiana is entering their third season with Woodson coaching and the Hoosiers are coming off of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.