Report: Duke To Host Indiana In 2018 ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Duke will host Indiana in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, according to a report from FRS' Jon Rothstein.
Rothstein did not report the date, tipoff time or TV designation for the matchup.
If true, the contest would mark the second year in a row the Blue Devils and Hoosiers square off in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Indiana hosted then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 29 last season and fell to the Blue Devils 91-81 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The matchup would feature three of the nation's top six players in the class of 2018 in five-star shooting guard and Duke signee Cameron Reddish (Rivals' No. 3 overall player), five-star forward and Duke signee Zion Williamson (Rivals' No. 5 overall player), and five-star shooting guard and IU signee Romeo Langford (Rivals' No. 6 overall player). Duke has Rivals' No. 1 recruiting class nationally 2018, while Indiana boasts the No. 7 recruiting class nationally and No. 1 class in the Big Ten.
Indiana's last trip to Durham as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge came in 2015, a 94-74 loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
According to Rothstein, these are the rest of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups:
— North Carolina at Michigan
— Michigan State at Louisville
— Nebraska at Clemson
— Minnesota at Boston College
— Syracuse at Ohio State
— NC State at Wisconsin
— Purdue at Florida State
— Virginia at Maryland
— Rutgers at Miami
— Virginia Tech at Penn State
— Pitt at Iowa
— Georgia Tech at Northwestern
— Notre Dame at Illinois
This story will be updated.
----
