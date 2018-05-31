Ticker
basketball

Report: Duke To Host Indiana In 2018 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Dokqimfdvpkbwp9azy54
Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports Images

Duke will host Indiana in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, according to a report from FRS' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein did not report the date, tipoff time or TV designation for the matchup.

If true, the contest would mark the second year in a row the Blue Devils and Hoosiers square off in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Indiana hosted then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 29 last season and fell to the Blue Devils 91-81 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The matchup would feature three of the nation's top six players in the class of 2018 in five-star shooting guard and Duke signee Cameron Reddish (Rivals' No. 3 overall player), five-star forward and Duke signee Zion Williamson (Rivals' No. 5 overall player), and five-star shooting guard and IU signee Romeo Langford (Rivals' No. 6 overall player). Duke has Rivals' No. 1 recruiting class nationally 2018, while Indiana boasts the No. 7 recruiting class nationally and No. 1 class in the Big Ten.

Indiana's last trip to Durham as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge came in 2015, a 94-74 loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

According to Rothstein, these are the rest of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups:

— North Carolina at Michigan

— Michigan State at Louisville

— Nebraska at Clemson

— Minnesota at Boston College

— Syracuse at Ohio State

— NC State at Wisconsin

— Purdue at Florida State

— Virginia at Maryland

— Rutgers at Miami

— Virginia Tech at Penn State

— Pitt at Iowa

— Georgia Tech at Northwestern

— Notre Dame at Illinois

This story will be updated.

----

