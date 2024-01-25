Indiana has a week off to get ready for No. 10 Illinois following its road loss to No. 13 Wisconsin last Friday. The Hoosiers are at a critical point in the season. Indiana's hopes of a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth are on life support with the Hoosiers sitting at 12-7 (4-4 in Big Ten play). It's been a weird season for Indiana. I wouldn't say -- disregarding the scorelines -- that Indiana has any "bad losses" this year. One could point to the loss to Rutgers in New Jersey as a "bad loss," but everyone knows Indiana struggles on the road against the Scarlet Knights. Indiana's blowout loss to Nebraska wasn't a well-played game by the Hoosiers. Paying no attention to the scoreline, that's not necessarily a "bad loss" either given that less than a week later Nebraska beat Purdue. Outside of those two Big Ten road losses, Indiana's other five losses this season have all come against teams that rank inside the top-20 in both KenPom and the NET. In that same vein, the Hoosiers don't have any marquee wins as this stage of the season. At this point, Indiana's best win of the season is likely its home win over Ohio State in early January. With 19 games down and 12 to go, let's take a look at some report cards for the Hoosiers. Before we get into the nitty gritty, let's get a couple things out of the way. I won't be grading any of the walk-ons. I also won't be handing out a grade to freshman Jakai Newton for obvious reasons -- he hasn't played a game this season and likely won't. All the advanced stats I use are provided by Synergy Sports. Lastly, and it goes without saying, these grades are my opinion.

Without further ado, here's Indiana's (slightly past) midseason report cards, in alphabetical order by last name.

Kaleb Banks - Sophomore

Kaleb Banks, the 2022 Class 4A Player of the Year out of Fayyete County High School, hasn't lived up to his billing of a four-star recruit so far in his Hoosier career. Banks came to Bloomington as a 2,000-point scorer in high school. He was supposed to be able to score the ball for the Hoosiers, pretty much from day one. A year and a half into his Indiana career and Banks' offensive game has not shown much promise. Out of every scholarship player on the roster, Banks has played the third-fewest minutes this season. He's shooting 39% from the field, 26% from 3-point range and 47% from the free throw line this season and is averaging 2.7 points per game. Banks is also shooting just 50% on field goal attempts at the rim.

Banks isn't a bad rebounder and there's a case to be made that his defensive impact against Louisville at the Empire Classic may have won Indiana that game. Outside of that game against Louisville, Banks' sophomore season has been incredibly underwhelming. He doesn't stretch the floor on offense and his defense doesn't jump off the charts. As the season has gone on, Banks' minutes have continued to dwindle. Grade: D

Gabe Cupps - Freshman

Gabe Cupps is one of the more interesting players to grade based on his play this season. A former three-star recruit out of Centerville, Ohio, Cupps is a former Ohio Mr. Basketball. Entering his freshman season with Indiana, it wasn't clear how much Cupps was going to play. The Hoosiers had Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and CJ Gunn returning at the guard spot and top-100 recruit Jakai Newton figured to play ahead of Cupps in the backcourt rotation. However, due to injuries and poor play throughout Indiana's backcourt, Cupps has appeared in all 19 of the Hoosiers' games this season, starting 10 of them. Cupps only averages 2.9 points and he's taking less than three shots attempts per game. On just over one 3-point attempt per contest, the freshman is shooting 8-20 (40%) from distance, a percentage which ranks third on the team. The biggest problem for Cupps offensively right now is his shot selection. The freshman is in love with long two's, the worst shot in basketball. This season, 45.5% of Cupps' field goal attempts have been long 2-pointers. He's shooting 25% on those shots this season. Overall, Cupps has played relatively mistake-free basketball in his freshman campaign. His 1.35 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks third on the team. Cupps hasn't provided Indiana with much production on the offensive end of the floor. At the same time, he hasn't really hurt the Hoosiers offensively either. Defensively, Cupps plays hard. Sometimes his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame let's him down a bit, but the energy Cupps can provide with his pesky and aggressive defense has been important for an Indiana team that has otherwise lacked much energy this season. Relative to what was expected out of him this season, Cupps has been good for Indiana this year. He's not the most impactful player from a statistical standpoint, but unlike some of Indiana's other guards, Cupps has overall been a net-positive this season for the Hoosiers. Grade: B

Trey Galloway - Senior

When Indiana's backcourt woes are discussed, Trey Galloway is often included amongst the Hoosier guards that are struggling this season. While he hasn't been great, Galloway has been far from the worst guard on Indiana's roster this season. Last season, Galloway shot 46% from 3-point range on right around two attempts per game. This season, on over three attempts a game, Galloway is converting on just under 30% of his 3-pointers. The most disappointing aspect of Galloway's season thus far has been the step backwards he's taken shooting the ball. I think that step backwards in the shooting department can be attributed to a lack of comfortability in his role within the offense. I don't think Galloway is a primary ball handler/playmaker at the college level. The Culver, Indiana native is an off-ball guard. Galloway's averaging 0.696 points per possession when operating as a pick-and-roll ball handler this season, that ranks in the 36th percentile in college basketball. Additionally, Galloway has turned the ball over 23.9% of the time as the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations this year. With Xavier Johnson's injury troubles, Galloway has been forced to operate as Indiana's lead guard a lot this season and that's simply not where he's most effective. When Galloway plays off the ball, he's been much better. As a spot up 3-point shooter, the former three-star recruit, is shooting 36.7% on 30 3-point attempts. As a cutter, Galloway scores 84.6% of the time, averaging 1.538 points per possession. The senior ranks in the 91st percentile in the country as a cutter. To me, Galloway's lack of consistent production this season stems from him having to play a role he's not best suited to play. While you expect more from a senior with the experience he has, Galloway hasn't been terrible for Indiana this year. His assist-to-turnover ratio is north of 2.0. With an offense revolving around it's two interior post players, Galloway's lack of scoring this season hasn't been surprising. Still, the decline of his 3-point shot has negatively impacted the Hoosiers' ability to space teams out on offense this season. Grade: C+

CJ Gunn - Sophomore

Everyone has an opinion on CJ Gunn. Most of those opinions are negative. I find that I'm typically slightly higher on the Lawrence North product than most. For starters, Gunn grades out as one of Indiana's best perimeter defender this season. As a primary defender, Gunn is holding opposing players to 0.845 points per possession. That is second on the team amongst guards, only Gabe Cupps ranks higher. Gunn has held opponents to 34.7% shooting from the field when he's been the primary defender this season, that ranks first amongst Indiana's guards. The problem for Gunn on the defensive end of the floor is that he's struggled to play defense without fouling. The Indianapolis, Indiana native has fouled on a team-worst 15.3% of his defensive possessions this season. Because of that, Gunn's matchups have scored on 39.4% of the possessions where he's acted as the primary defender. When he's able to play defense without fouling, Gunn has been a solid on-ball defender -- something not many thought he'd bring to the table coming out of high school. His defensive effort is why he will continue to earn minutes under Mike Woodson. Offensively is where the spotlight has been on Gunn the most. Coming out of Lawrence North High School as the school's all-time leader in points per game -- even more than Mike Conley and Greg Oden -- Gunn was billed as a guy who could core at all three levels. So far throughout his Indiana career, Gunn has struggled to put the ball in the basket. Much has been made of Gunn shooting 2-24 (8%) from 3-point range as a freshman. He's upped his 3-point percentage to 33% this season, which I'll admit still isn't great. When diving into Gunn's advanced shooting metrics, something odd stands out.

First off, 38.6% of Gunn's shot attempts this season have come from long 2-point range. He's shooting 22.7% on those looks. He needs to eliminate those shots from his game. From 3-point range, Gunn has been better when he's been contested. The sophomore is 1-7 (14.3%) on 'unguarded' catch and shoot 3-pointers this season. On 'guarded' catch and shoot 3-pointers, Gunn is 6-13 (46.2%). To me that tells me he's overthinking on the offensive end of the floor. When he's open, he thinks too much about his shot. When's he's got a defender in front of him, he doesn't think, he just shoots. When Gunn is guarded he reverts to his natural shooting instincts. Relative to what his role is on this current Indiana team, I have a hard time giving Gunn a grade much lower than Galloway. Who's ben the bigger disappointment, the senior who's disappeared from time to time or the sophomore still trying to find his offensive groove? While Galloway has been better than Gunn this season, that is to be expected. However, Gunn's lack of offensive production this season can't be ignored, especially considering Indiana's need for production both from the guard spot and from off the bench. Grade: C-

Xavier Johnson - Sixth-year senior

Xavier Johnson, out of every player on the team, has been the most scrutinized this season. He's one of 70 players in college basketball that was born before the year 2000, but he often doesn't look like the 24-year old that he is on the court. Johnson missed seven games earlier this season due to a left foot injury. He's also come off the bench for Indiana in the Hoosiers' last three games following an incident against Rutgers where Johnson was ejected for a flagrant two foul. Across his three games coming off the bench, Johnson has scored 10 points on 2-11 shooting from the field. Johnson has three assists and four turnovers in his three games coming off the bench for Indiana. Johnson has shot the ball relatively well this season. He's shooting 39% on 1.5 3-point attempts per game. Where Johnson is at his best though is in transition, but this Indiana team doesn't get out and run much. In transition, Johnson scores 58.3% of the time, but the Hoosiers get out in transition just 13.5% of the time. Perhaps where Johnson has struggled the most this season is finishing around the basket. The Woodbridge, Virginia native is shooting just 46.2% on field goal attempts at the rim. On top of that, Johnson hasn't drawn many fouls when he attacks the basket. Johnson has drawn fouls on 3.8% of his shots at the rim this season. Additionally, on 18.2% of his drives, Johnson has turned the ball over. In the past, one of his biggest strengths has been his ability to get downhill and attack the rim. So far this season, we haven't seen that from Johnson. Turnovers have been a big problem for Johnson this season as well. Johnson's 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio would rank around 19th in the Big Ten this season if he had played enough to qualify at this point in the season. That's not good enough for a lead guard, especially one with as much experience as him. Many of the issues this season with Johnson revolve around his lack of production and leadership considering his age and experience level. Johnson has played nearly 150 games throughout his career, yet a freshman not even 20 games into his career may have taken over as the Hoosiers' starting point guard for the foreseeable future. It's hard to imagine how Johnson's first half of the season could have gone much worse. Grade: F

Anthony Leal - Senior

There's not much to say for Anthony Leal, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball. He's only appeared in seven games this season and has logged a total of 57 minutes played. When he's played, Leal has been solid for the Hoosiers this season. Most of what Leal brings to this Indiana team has to due with the energy he provides on and off the floor. The best example of what he brings to the table can be seen in Indiana's 100-87 win over Kennesaw State back in December. In that game, Leal entered with the Hoosiers down four points. Over the next 6 minutes, Leal's energy sparked a 21-3 run that gave Indiana the lead for good. He's only taken five shots and has only scored 12 total points this season. Again, the sample size is incredibly small, but Leal is 2-3 from 3-point range this season. The thing with Leal is that if he was actually good enough to get consistent minutes, then he probably would. It seems unlikely that the senior carves out a defined role on the court for the Hoosiers at this point in the season. The fact that Leal is a former Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana hurts his grade a little bit, but realistically not much was expected out of him this season. Grade: D+

Mackenzie Mgbako - Freshman

Mackenzie Mgbako started out his freshman season slowly with Indiana. The five-star recruit scored in double-digits just one time in the first five games of his career. Since then, Mgbako has been in double-figures in 12 out of Indiana's last 14 games this season. Mgbako hasn't been the elite three-level scorer that many hoped he would be in his freshman season with the Hoosiers. Mgbako is averaging 10.8 points per game on 34.2% shooting from 3-point range. However, since Big Ten play resumed, Mgbako is averaging 12.5 points per game on 44% shooting from downtown. He's continued to grow and get better as the season has gone along. Mgbako ranks fourth on the team -- excluding Anthony Leal because of his small sample size -- averaging 0.990 points per possession this season. He's in the 71st percentile in the country. 48% of Mgbako's shot attempts this season have come as a spot up shooter. He ranks in the 76th percentile, converting on 37.2% of his spot 3-pointers this year. Outside of his first handful of games, Mgbako has shot the ball at an elite level for Indiana this season. As of late, the freshman has begun to attack the basket with more aggressiveness. While Mgbako is predictable when driving -- he's driven left on 89.5% of his drives this season -- he's found success when attacking the basket. He's shooting 57.9% on field goal attempts at the rim. When Mgbako isn't finishing at the basket, he's getting to the free throw line. 21.1% of Mgbako's drives this season have resulted in a trip to the free throw line for him where he's an 85% shooter. Defensively, Mgbako has been incredibly average in on-ball situations. Away from the ball, he has a tendency to fall asleep.Still, Mgbako's defense has come a long way from the start of the season. His size, length and overall athleticism bails him out in situations where his fundamentals aren't quite there yet. While he hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations that were placed upon him coming into the year, a strong end to the season would put Mgbako squarely in Big Ten Freshman of the Year conversations. Grade: B+

Malik Reneau - Sophomore

Malik Reneau has been Indiana's best player this season. As a freshman, Reneau averaged 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. This season, as a sophomore, Reneau has taken a significant leap forward. Just this past weekend, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said that Reneau reminded him of Trayce Jackson-Davis. Other head coaches around the Big Ten including Purdue's Matt Painter and Minnesota's Ben Johnson had similar things to say about Reneau. The Montverde (Fla.) product is in the top-10 in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 16.5 points a contest and he's third in the conference in field goal percentage. He's in the 84th percentile averaging 1.006 points per possession out of the post this season and is shooting 40.6% from 3-point range on 1.7 attempts per game. 69.8% of Reneau's post-ups come on the right block. From there, he uses his impeccable footwork to get to his left hand at the front of the rim where he shoots 63.3%. Reneau's passing has also greatly improved this season. With so much of the offense running through him in the post, he acts as the hub of the Hoosiers' offense. Reneau's 2.9 assists per game this season rank second amongst Big Ten big men. The turnovers are still a bit of an issue for the sophomore, but Reneau's assist-to-turnover ratio is still slightly over 1.0. Defensively is where Reneau still needs to improve in order to become a more well-rounded player. However, he's still young. Reneau is already more efficient and a better passer than Trayce Jackson-Davis was when he was a sophomore. Reneau has also shown he's a consistent threat to knock down the 3-ball, something Jackson-Davis was never able to develop during his time with the Hoosiers.

Reneau has become the primary focus of opposing defenses this season and the sophomore is still putting up fantastic offensive numbers. Indiana couldn't have hoped for much more from Reneau up to this point in the season. Grade: A

Payton Sparks - Junior

Payton Sparks, like a couple of other players on the team, is a guy who's impact can't necessarily be measured by looking at the box score. In 9.7 minutes per game this season, Sparks is averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He's in the 16th percentile in points per possession on post-ups, shooting 33.3% from the field in post-up scenarios. Sparks' best attribute at this stage is his career is the energy with which he plays with. He's not a bad rebounder, but the energy he brings to the court coming off the bench is about the only way he truly impacts the game. The thing with Sparks is that he often shares the floor with another big, whether that be Malik Reneau or Kel'el Ware. Sparks' fit alongside another big is complicated. He's not great out of the dunker spot and he's not a great screen setter making Sparks essentially just a lane-clogger on the offensive end of the floor when playing alongside another big. With how often both Reneau and Ware seem to get into foul trouble -- and a couple of minor injuries that Ware has dealt with -- Sparks has probably played a little more than he was expected to this season. Indiana can seldom afford to have both Reneau and Ware off the floor at any one time, which makes finding minutes for Sparks a bit of a problem. Grade: D+

Anthony Walker - Fifth-year senior

Quietly, Anthony Walker is putting together quite a solid season for Indiana. Walker came over in the offseason from Miami (Fla.) as a veteran and an experienced guy who's biggest impact was expected to be off the court. While it's tough to tell exactly how much of an impact Walker has had in the locker room, on the court he's been great for the Hoosiers. Walker's averaging 6.5 points per game, the most out of all of Indiana's bench players this season. The peculiar thing with the fifth-year senior is that he's been much better in half court setting for the Hoosiers compared to in transition. In transition, Walker is averaging 0.857 points per possession. That slots him in the 22nd percentile in the country. In the half court, Walker is averaging 1.028 points per possession which puts him in the 82nd percentile. The biggest reason for that is his efficiency. Walker is 2-13 from 3-point range this season, but inside the arc and more specifically in the paint, he's been as efficient as they come. Walker is converting on 69.4% of his field goal attempts at the rim. That is the most efficient mark out of anyone on the team who's taken more than 10 attempts at the rim this season. Walker's two primary methods of getting to the rim are driving to his right and cutting. On the season, Walker has totaled 37 drives. On 31 of those drives Walker has driven to his right, scoring 1.226 points per possession on those plays. He's also a great cutter, averaging 1.333 points per cut to the basket this season. Defensively, Walker has been slightly below average this season, but he makes up for it with his incredible efficiency on the other end of the floor. His ability to get to the rim seemingly at will has been important for Indiana on a couple of occasions this season. However, when Walker isn't providing a scoring punch off the bench, he's not providing much else for the Hoosiers. Grade: B-

Kel'el Ware - Sophomore