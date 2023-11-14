The Big Ten's addition of four west coast schools – USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, effective at the beginning of August 2024 – is complicating the process of determining the size of future league schedules, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The report indicates that the conference is discussing three options – staying at a 20-game league schedule, adding one game to total 21 conference matchups or adding two games to sit at 22 league clashes.

All three are on the table as possible options, a source told Rothstein in the report.