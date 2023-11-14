The Big Ten's addition of four west coast schools – USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, effective at the beginning of August 2024 – is complicating the process of determining the size of future league schedules, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The report indicates that the conference is discussing three options – staying at a 20-game league schedule, adding one game to total 21 conference matchups or adding two games to sit at 22 league clashes.
All three are on the table as possible options, a source told Rothstein in the report.
There are also reported discussions of changing the amount of teams that qualify for the Big Ten Tournament.
Currently, all 14 teams automatically qualify for the season-concluding tournament, but a source told Rothstein that all 18 teams making the conference tournament in the expanded conference would be "highly unlikely."
In recent years, the Big Ten has lost marquee matchups in it's non-conference schedule with the going away of the Gavitt Games and the Big Ten/ACC challenge. Now, the conference must decide upon it's league schedule future.

