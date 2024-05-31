Indiana's quest to get back to the College World Series for the second time in program history begins on Friday, May 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee. After initial doubts the Hoosiers would earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament this year, Indiana found out on Monday that its season was not over just yet. Joining Indiana in the Knoxville Regional are the hosts and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee, Southern Mississippi and Northern Kentucky. Meet the rest of the teams in the Hoosiers' regional ahead of play beginning on Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament as the field's top overall seed following a season that saw the Volunteers win the SEC Tournament and a share of the conference's regular season title. Sitting at 50-11 heading into regional play, Tennessee is one of if not the best all around teams in the nation. As on offense, the Volunteers hit .311 as a team -- a top-20 mark in the country. Tennessee also finished the season eighth in doubles, smashing 136 on the year. Additionally, no other team in the entire country slugged more home runs than the Volunteers this past season. The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament also scored 9.1 runs a game this year, ranking fourth in total runs scored in the country this season. It's not just at the plate where the hosts have been dominant, the Volunteers have been elite on the mound this season as well. Tennessee's staff isn't just good at the top, where RHPs Drew Beam and AJ Causey have combined to go 19-5 on the year. The Volunteers boast one of the deepest pitching staffs in the entire country, stacking up perfectly for a regional setting. This year, Tennessee ranked fourth in team ERA (3.83), second in strikeout to walk ratio (3.38) and second in WHIP (1.22). With a defense behind them that doesn't make many errors, the Volunteers are capable of shutting down the best offenses the country has to offer. Tennessee will open against Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Coming into the Knoxville Regional following a Sun Belt Conference Tournament title, Southern Miss has won its last six games. Boasting a 41-18 record up to this point, the Golden Eagles rattled off four consecutive wins in the Sun Belt Tournament to claim the conference crown. Veteran right hander Billy Oldham leads a staff of pitchers that doesn't walk many batters. As a team, Southern Miss ranks 13th in the country with a 2.70 strikeout to walk ratio and 26th in the nation with a 1.39 WHIP. Oldham, who was selected to the All-Sun Belt first team, finished the year with a 3.97 ERA -- the seventh lowest ERA in the conference this season. He threw a Sun Belt leading 90.2 innings this year, striking out 96 batters throughout the year. Oldham is expected to get the opening game start against Indiana on Friday afternoon. On the offensive side of things, the Golden Eagles weren't one of the elite offenses in the Sun Belt this season. However, Southern Miss is a consistent team at the plate, with the ability to explode at a moment's notice. Throughout the season, Southern Miss blasted 126 doubles, pacing the Sun Belt in that category and ranking 23rd in the country. Individually, designated hitter Slade Wilks, shortstop Ozzie Pratt and outfielder Dalton McIntyre lead the charge for the Golden Eagles at the plate. Southern Miss will open up the Knoxville Regional against Indiana at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Northern Kentucky Norse