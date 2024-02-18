“It was definitely the coaching staff and their commitment to winning,” Reese said. “Coach Cignetti has already turned around a program (at James Madison) and he’ll do it again. I love his commitment to winning and I want to be a part of building something great.”

The Hoosiers locked up their third verbal commitment of the Class of 2025 on Friday night when Garrett Reese said yes to Indiana. Like Evan Parker and Matt Marek, Reese cited the positive relationship with the new coaching staff as the primary factor behind his decision.

Reese is a 6-foot-2.5, 176-pound wide receiver and cornerback from Nazareth Academy, a college preparatory high school in the Chicagoland area. He also plays basketball and track, and holds a 3.42 GPA. Over the past two years, Nazareth has won the IHSA 5A State Championship.

“My relationship with the new staff is great,” Reese added. “We really just clicked right away. It just felt natural and didn’t feel fake and they were always transparent with me.”

The Hoosiers’ recruiting efforts have primarily been up-front after locking in verbal commitments from Parker and Marek. Reese is the first non-offensive lineman to give the Hoosiers his verbal commitment.

While Reese is a good receiver, his abilities in the secondary make him a strong prospect. Reese is a hard-hitting corner who displays good ball skills and flashes being a good hitter who can bust up screens. His abilities as a wide receiver – notably his soft hands and adjustment to the ball – should provide added value for the Hoosiers’ offense if he is utilized there. He has also played safety.

Indiana offered Reese on February 4 and were his first Big 10 offer. He definitely had plenty of options – other teams vying for his services were Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Grambling State, Miami-Ohio, Cincinnati, California, Akron and Ball State – yet chose to go to Bloomington.

“It was also just how they treated me,” Reese said. “They treated me like the really wanted me and at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to.”

Reese trains with Mount Prospect, Ill.-based TNT Ignite and plays 7v7 football with Illinois Supreme over the offseason.