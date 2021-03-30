Since the dismissal of Archie Miller just three weeks ago, six IU players have entered the transfer portal.

With the NCAA expected to pass the one-time transfer rule allowing all non-grad transfers to be eligible immediately, over 1,000 players have already put their name in the portal.

Just because a player enters the portal doesn't mean they can't return to their current school. As is the case with five of the IU transfers, returning to Indiana still remains an option.

So, immediately, Mike Woodson is tasked with not only forming a coaching staff and starting to develop relationships with already offered class of 2022 recruits, he is now put on the clock with numerous current IU players.

"My first job is to sit down with each one of them and talk about staying in Hoosier Nation," Woodson said. "You know, that’s what’s important. And if I got to plead and beg a little bit to keep them here, I’m going to do that.

"I spoke to the guys last night, and I think they understand who Coach Woodson is early on because I’ve told them that this whole program is going to be about family."

Senior guard Al Durham, junior forward Race Thompson, junior guard Parker Stewart, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, freshman guard Khristian Lander and freshman forward Jordan Geronimo make up the list of players currently in the portal for the Hoosiers.