Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects setting up summer visits

Spring practices and spring games are all but wrapped up but there is still a lot of recruiting news and rumors out there. Here’s a look in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

Recent visits to Iowa and Georgia definitely left a major impression on the four-star defensive end from North Kansas City, Mo., but the list remains long for Adebawore, who has the Hawkeyes and the Bulldogs on it along with Oklahoma, Northwestern, Oregon and Arkansas so far. Nebraska just offered the four-star and we’ll see if the Huskers could make a move onto that top group as well.

*****

After landing an offer from Texas A&M in recent days, the current No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class is looking to schedule a visit to College Station. Any idea of an early commitment to Georgia seems unlikely as the Jefferson, Ga., standout is hoping to have a core group of programs set by this time next year. The Bulldogs should absolutely be on it along with other Southeast programs and it will be interesting to see where the Aggies stand after he visits.

*****

Arizona and Cal could have the slight edge for the three-star lineman from Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge and Oregon State is battling as well but a recent visit to Michigan State has him thinking, too. Doost absolutely loved the culture in East Lansing and after Michigan State came to Arizona for some talent recently it’s becoming more of a possibility that this could happen. The Pac-12 programs are right there too. “Football is a religion for them,” Doost said of Michigan State fans.

*****

Cal has already offered the three-star quarterback from Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte and he recently visited for spring practice so the Golden Bears have to be considered a frontrunner. But it’s still too early to say they’re the team to beat. Duncan’s only other offers are from San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV but UCLA, Oregon State, Washington, Oregon and Washington State are all reaching out so the three-star is not rushing a decision just yet.

*****

Not only is Alabama a big-time offer for Echols because it’s the Crimson Tide but the 2024 four-star defensive end also grew up liking Alabama a lot so it means even more. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout loves the background and just how competitive Alabama is in every aspect but it’s still too early to name a leader. Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan are some other standouts.

*****

The recruiting process could be coming to a close and a source close to Harris said a decision will most likely come after perhaps just two or three visits this summer. Florida is considered the front-runner for the four-star cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Central as he’s hit it off with that staff, especially position coach Corey Raymond, but Clemson, Georgia and Alabama remain in the mix.

*****

Oklahoma is considered a top team for the Mustang, Okla., four-star athlete especially since he’s only about 35 minutes away. Oklahoma State is also in the running because of location and visits to both in-state powers went really well. But a recent visit to Alabama also has Johnson thinking especially since he hit it off with coach Nick Saban and assistants Holmon Wiggins and Travaris Robinson. It’s still too early to name a leader since Johnson wants to take more visits with plans to see Stanford and Michigan soon.

*****

Jones’ recruitment could come down to Notre Dame or Penn State even though it’s still early for the 2024 four-star offensive guard from Malvern (Pa.) Malvern Prep. Recent visits to both schools went really well but the Nittany Lions especially seemed to stand out because Jones got more face-to-face time with the coaching staff and he got to see the Blue-White spring game.

*****

LSU has been considered the team to beat early on for the 2024 cornerback from Marrero (La.) John Ehret but Mack might be opening up his horizons a little more, especially after numerous offers have come in. Texas A&M and Florida State recently offered and then Alabama is also on board so Mack is focused more on finalizing his summer visit schedule than anything else right now.

*****

The 2025 offensive tackle from Toms River (N.J.) Toms River North has seen his recruitment absolutely hit the stratosphere in recent months with offers coming in from across the country. So far, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami and Rutgers have stood out most to Matthews, who is getting lots of interest from Florida, Oklahoma and Notre Dame as well. Recently, coaches from Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and Virginia Tech have also followed him on social media.

*****

There is chatter that Tennessee is making a serious move again for the four-star cornerback and a recent visit to Auburn makes Mitchell’s recruitment more interesting but the word is that Texas A&M still holds the edge in his recruitment. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout still has Florida, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Georgia in the running and an official planned for the Longhorns could make things even more intriguing, but the Aggies remain the team to beat.

*****

After a big sophomore season, Noland saw his recruitment take off and a big offer from Miami just came for the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes standout. The Hurricanes have immediately moved to being a top contender but Noland has other teams high on his radar including Wake Forest, Auburn, Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech.

*****

LSU made a big impression this past weekend as Robinson visited Baton Rouge and the four-star offensive tackle landed an offer from the Tigers, but the Arlington (Texas) Lamar standout is still sorting through lots of other teams. Texas Tech and Cal are recruiting Robinson the hardest and then Baylor, USC, TCU, Auburn and some others are standing out as well. A top list could be figured out soon.

*****

There is some talk that LSU, Texas and Texas A&M have become the front-runners for the five-star offensive lineman from Austin (Texas) Westlake but Georgia should not be counted out. The word is that Shanahan is most seriously considering playing in the SEC which could make it tough for Texas right now. But the way the Longhorns are recruiting should keep them engaged with the local five-star. Georgia has made a big impression on the Orlando native and Shanahan’s style of play seems to fit with the Bulldogs.

*****

The four-star cornerback from Waxahachie, Texas, has been committed to Texas Tech since November but there are a lot of teams coming after him. TCU is the main competition for Simpson-Hunt and a visit to LSU is coming up that could be massive in his recruitment as well. A trip to Florida is also being worked out and Notre Dame offered the four-star cornerback in recent days. Simpson-Hunt has given no hint he’s backing off his pledge but lots of other teams are in the mix.

*****

Oklahoma State has left a major impression on the four-star cornerback from Aubrey (Texas) Braswell especially after a recent visit to Stillwater where he hit it off with coach Mike Gundy, new defensive coordinator Derek Mason and position coach Tim Duffie. Colorado has also moved toward the top of his list and then Arkansas, SMU, Indiana and Stanford are being considered.

*****

Notre Dame might have the edge and Ohio State is another team to watch but during a recent visit to Happy Valley, the Penn State coaches laid it on thick to the 2024 four-star linebacker from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic that he could be a “PA legend” if he played for the Nittany Lions. It was definitely a compelling pitched from coach James Franklin, assistant Terry Smith and analyst Dan Connor (a former Penn State linebacker) and something Speca will “keep in mind down the road.”

*****