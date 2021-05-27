Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects set visits for June

National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill with recruiting chatter and news from around the country.

Allen has been relatively quiet about his recruitment and still claims no favorites but his June visits could provide more insight into top teams. The four-star receiver will visit USC the first weekend of June and then he will take unofficial visits to UCF (June 12), Arkansas (June 19) and Baylor on (June 23). Those four could hold an edge heading later into the summer,

*****

The four-star defensive end from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road is keeping an open mind heading into visits and plenty are coming up. Atkinson is going to Miami on June 1-2 and then Clemson a week later, followed by a trip to Michigan, Virginia and then Cal during the final weekend of the month. Squeezed in will also be a trip to North Carolina. The chatter is that an offer from Clemson would be game-changing in his recruitment but that Michigan and Virginia could have a slight edge right now.

*****

When Brown committed to Rutgers in March it was a huge win for the Scarlet Knights and especially position coach Tiquan Underwood. But there are some heavy hitters back involved with the four-star receiver and some visits could be coming up as well. The four-star receiver from Stuart (Fla.) Martin County said Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Mississippi State, Pitt and Texas have all been in contact.



*****

Visits to Louisville, Northwestern, West Virginia and Illinois are coming up and those four are rumored to be the front-runners for the four-star defensive end from Louisville (Ky.) Male. The Cardinals could have a big edge in his recruitment at this point but Cincinnati and Boston College are also high on the list and can’t be counted out yet, either.

*****

At a recent spring practice, Carswell’s coach was receiving text messages from Oregon coach Mario Cristobal and Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke about Carswell, one of the most intriguing offensive tackles in the country. The rumor is Carswell is Georgia Tech’s top offensive line target ahead of some high-profile four-star prospects. The more people see the 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect, the more offers that could come in and that his recruitment is just getting started.

*****

Everyone will have to wait until the fall to see what happens in Curry’s recruitment. Because of baseball obligations, Curry is not taking any official visits in June but in the fall the high four-star defensive lineman from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove will see games at Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson. The Buckeyes are considered the frontrunner right now.

*****

One of the surprise performers at the Rivals Camp in Dallas was Dinkins, who committed to Southern Miss in late March, but is looking at a lot of other schools. His only other official visit right now is to Baylor but the rumor is the Lake, Miss., standout is looking strongly at Mississippi State and Ole Miss and will camp at both schools this summer. Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette are also on the camp list.

*****

Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU and others are coming after the four-star offensive lineman from Puyallup, Wash., but this feels like a Pac-12 battle and his visits indicate that. Iuli will visit Oregon State, Cal, Oregon and USC through the month of June and then he’s reserving his fifth official for an SEC school. Washington is also very high on Iuli’s list as Pac-12 programs look to be dominating this recruitment.

*****

Jones was committed for a month to Oklahoma State but backed off that pledge in recent days and is looking to figure out his visit schedule for June. The rumor is that Wisconsin and Louisville have stepped it up greatly with the Southlake (Texas) Carroll standout and Memphis just offered on Tuesday. Still in the early stages after backing off his Cowboys pledge, Jones seems open to schools all over.

*****

Clemson is the heavy front-runner for Lukus but the four-star cornerback from Mauldin, S.C., will visit North Carolina as well this summer so the Tar Heels do have a chance. It really looks like those two teams only to land Lukus as there might be another visit or two but nothing is finalized yet. It would be a major surprise if Lukus does not end up in Clemson’s class and it might happen by the end of summer.

*****

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson teammate Sam McCall is already committed to Florida State and four-star running back Jaylon Glover could be headed that way as well so the feeling early on is that the Seminoles are the team to beat for McClain, too. Florida was the dream offer and that will need to be monitored but Florida State is in a good spot with the 2023 four-star cornerback for numerous reasons but also because his teammates should be going there.

*****

Moore committed to Indiana in March. His pledge lasted two months. Now the 2023 linebacker from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill is back on the market and the rumor is that so many schools have reached out in recent months that Moore felt it would be best to rethink his choices. Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Alabama, LSU and Auburn have all gotten involved in recent months.

*****

The four-star defensive end from Biloxi, Miss., has had to rework his schedule and cancelled his TCU visit on the first weekend of June. Instead, Moss will now take an unofficial visit to Auburn on June 2 and then he’s taking a trip to Kansas early in the month as well. A trip to West Virginia is still planned for late in the month. The Tigers could be making a move up Moss’ list and early in the month we should know more.

*****

Oregon State, Stanford and Washington are the three official visits planned by Otton, whose brother, Cade, played for the Huskies and they’re considered the frontrunner in his recruitment. The four-star tight end is also trying to figure out a visit with Arizona State. There is also a strong feeling by some that Stanford could have the edge for him especially since he and Cade won’t be able to play together for the Huskies. June visits will be telling.

*****

This summer will be very interesting for the former LSU commit. The four-star cornerback will visit Miami the first couple days of June, followed by an unofficial visit to Alabama and then he will be back with the Hurricanes from June 18-20 and then he will take an official to Tennessee on the final weekend of the month. That won’t be it for the summer, though, as Rogers will see Texas A&M and Ole Miss late in July. After all those trips, the Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County standout should have an idea of what he wants to do.



*****

LSU offered Sion in recent days and he’s visiting Baton Rouge in June. The chatter is that the Tigers could land his commitment during that trip but there are also many other programs getting involved so the 2023 prospect could wait a while longer. Florida could be close to offering and then Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State are getting more involved as well.

*****

Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida and Michigan have been among the favorites for the three-star receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore but the rumor is a new offer from Alabama completely changes his list and that the Crimson Tide could emerge as the front-runner. A visit this summer will be big and Alabama could emerge as the leader soon.

*****

Strickland released a top 10 in March but there are significant changes coming, ones he’s telling the coaches privately before announcing anything on social media. But there is a window into where his recruitment is headed as the four-star defensive end from Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit Prep plans to be at Purdue the first weekend of June, Penn State the following weekend and then Indiana later in June. Those are the visits planned for sure right now while others have been changed.

*****

The four-star safety from St. Louis (Mo.) University has been committed to Missouri since December but visits are coming up as Thompson looks at other schools. He will be in Orlando in the middle of June for about a week and he will visit UCF during that time. A trip to Arkansas will happen the last week of June. And then during the season the four-star is talking to Missouri, Penn State and Ole Miss about trips as well. His recruitment is far from over.

*****