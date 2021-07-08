Recruiting Rumor Mill: Decisions loom large after big June visits

In late June, Glover released a top five of Florida State, Utah, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Florida, but there are some that lead even among that group. The Seminoles, Gators and Gamecocks look best in Glover’s recruitment, and while FSU has looked good and teammate Sam McCall is already committed, a recent offer from Florida was huge, and Glover had a phenomenal visit to South Carolina in June. Utah could be the dark horse here and cannot be counted out.

*****

Ohio State especially, but also Texas are starting to stand out more than others for the four-star offensive lineman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. The chatter is that Oklahoma is slipping in his recruitment and while some believe the Buckeyes could be tough to beat others have a chance, but probably not the Sooners.

*****

The five-star cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei visited Alabama, had a lot of good things to say about playing for the Crimson Tide and knows the success of players at his position there. But the word is that Jackson is sticking with his commitment to USC and shutting things down. A person close to him told me Jackson sees big things happening for the Trojans in this recruiting class and he wants to be a part of it.

*****

The three-star running back has been committed to Arkansas since March, but a recent visit to Indiana has had a lot of people saying that a flip to the Hoosiers could happen. The rumor is that Jointer’s visit to Bloomington went very well and that Indiana is still a major contender, but that Arkansas is making a major play for the Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview standout and that Jointer is definitely feeling it. Indiana could flip him, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Arkansas holds on.

*****

There has been a lot of talk around Ohio State and USC for the speedy all-purpose back from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, but the chatter is that UCLA could be the team to beat. Luke is a speedster who is also a track star, and the feeling is that coach Chip Kelly’s offense could be a perfect fit for Luke’s strengths.

*****

Indiana has emerged as the frontrunner for the four-star offensive guard from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, but there is not a commitment timetable in place yet. That would be another massive recruiting victory for the Hoosiers if they can lock up Moore, who has more than a dozen offers, and it would add another four-star prospect to an already impressive recruiting class.



*****

For months, Penn State and Auburn were the favorites for the four-star running back from Deerfield Beach, Fla., but that has changed dramatically in the last few weeks. West Virginia, Florida State, Marshall and Arkansas are now the four major players in Patterson’s recruitment and more visits could happen through the fall.

*****

A top player from St. James, La., a lot of people think LSU is the clear frontrunner for Preston and that makes sense, but Alabama, Georgia, Texas and USC are also battling for the four-star receiver. There will not be a decision soon as Preston knows there are new play-callers at some of his favorite schools, and he wants to see them work during the fall before making a commitment.

*****

Arguably the top tight end in the 2023 class, Robinson has Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia highest on his list, but others are battling as well. The visit to Clemson went better than anyone could have expected and now the Tigers are definitely a huge player in his recruitment. Watch out for Oklahoma since he goes to the same school as Spencer Rattler did and that offense could fit him perfectly.

*****



The former Texas A&M commit is down to USC and Oregon with a new commitment date for July 11. The chatter heading into Sategna’s decision is that he has always had a dream of playing in the state of California, so the Trojans make a whole lot of sense here. Plus, his recent visit there went very well and the track situation is also very promising. There’s one caveat though: Sategna has surprised people before with his decisions after leaning a certain way, so Oregon definitely cannot be counted out yet.



*****