Recruiting Podcast: Wrapping Up Semi-State

Jordan Wells & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson wrapup action from the weekend's semi-state games, including the latest on New Albany senior five-star guard Romeo Langford, Culver Academies sophomore four-star guard Trey Galloway and more.

To listen to the podcast, check out the link embedded below.


