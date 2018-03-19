Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson wrapup action from the weekend's semi-state games, including the latest on New Albany senior five-star guard Romeo Langford, Culver Academies sophomore four-star guard Trey Galloway and more.
To listen to the podcast, check out the link embedded below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.