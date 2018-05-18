Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-18 14:03:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Stock Up/Down Following Spring Evaluations

Bikpyrxhgu1gipz0eocg
Jordan Wells & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson play a game of stock up/d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}