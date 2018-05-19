Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-19 14:47:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recruiting Podcast Highlights: Stock Up/Down On 2019 Targets

Xeyf8aohnwmmvm1wr5oj
2019 forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) and Keion Brooks (right) are top IU targets.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson released a podcast on Friday playing a game of "stock up" or "stock down" with a number of IU basketball r...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}