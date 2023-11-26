INDIANAPOLIS -- In their final tune-up game before conference play begins on Friday, the Indiana Hoosiers had a date with the Harvard Crimson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. After trailing 40-39 at the Half, it was all Cream over Crimson in the second half. Indiana (5-1) dominated the paint, leading to an 89-76 victory.

Mackenzie Mgbako had his breakout game with solid minutes in each half. The freshman put together a season-high 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and led the Hoosiers with a plus+23 while on the floor. It was important for Mgbako to play well and gain some confidence before the Big Ten schedule arrives.



Xavier Johnson didn't play in the second half due to an ankle injury, but his teammates picked him up. The Hoosiers used a 9-0 run early in the second half, and were able to sustain a solid lead the rest of the game. Indiana made nearly 70% of their attempts in the game's final 20 minutes.



Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau were once again effective in the paint. Ware was a monster, scoring 28 points on 12-of-13 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds, and also chipping in three assists, three steals, and two blocks. Malik Reneau added 17 points and five boards. On the night, the Hoosiers outscored Harvard 50-28 in the paint, utilizing their strengths when it mattered the most.

Rebounding has been an issue for the Hoosiers, but IU cleaned that up a bit tonight, out-rebounding Harvard 34-26.