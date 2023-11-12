STANFORD, Ca. - After an opening night win over Eastern Illinois, No. 9 Indiana was out west on Sunday to take on No. 15 Stanford. The Cardinals led from start to finish, winning 96-64.

Indiana struggled on both ends of the floor early on against Stanford. The Hoosiers shot just 5-15 from the field and 1-9 from the 3-point line in the first quarter. On the flip side, the Cardinals couldn't miss, especially from downtown. Stanford shot 9-20 from the floor and 6-12 from distance in the first period of play.

In the matchup between two the All-American centers down low, Cameron Brink got the better of Mackenzie Holmes in the first quarter. Brink posted 10 points, six rebounds and a block, while Holmes missed the only shot she attempted in the first quarter.

Stanford's hot shooting from distance continued in the second quarter. However, it was in the paint where the Cardinals thrived in the second period of play, extending their first half lead to 28 by the halftime break. 22 of Stanford's 28 second quarter points came either in the paint or from behind the 3-point line.

Mackenzie Holmes was held scoreless for the entirety of the first half, missing all five of her first half field goal attempts and turning the ball over twice. It wasn't just Holmes that struggled in the first half for the Hoosiers. As a team, Indiana shot 30% from the field and (12%) from 3-point range.

For Stanford, centers Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink led the charge offensively, scoring 12 and 14 points respectively in the first half.

To start the second half, Stanford cooled off from 3-point range, shooting just 2-8 from distance in the third quarter. The Cardinals continued to dominate in the paint however, scoring 16 points in the paint in the third period of play.

Indiana's defense continued to steadily improve as the game went on, limiting Stanford to - points in the fourth quarter. The hole the Hoosiers found themselves in after a terrible first half was too much to come back from given Indiana's struggles shooting the ball.

The Hoosiers shot 35% from the field, 16% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 15 times on Sunday against the Cardinals. Mackenzie Holmes was never able to find a rhythm in the game, finishing with eight points on 3-12 shooting, with three turnovers and four fouls.

It was the Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen show for the Cardinals. Stanford's two centers combined for 40 points, 28 rebounds and five blocks in 44 minutes. Their height and length proved to be a problem throughout for Indiana.

The Hoosiers were led by the 15 points of Sara Scalia and Sydney Parrish.