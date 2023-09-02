BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football fell victim to the powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 23-3 Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosier defense had a stellar first half, leaving very little room for Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. to work.

That said, the Hoosier offense was unable to get anything going themselves. Brendan Sorsby, after earning the starting job, looked decent to start the game. He found space on a few designed runs, and made good reads on several option plays.

That said, the offense went idle for several series in a row, and Tom Allen elected to make a change at quarterback. To start the second quarter, Tayven Jackson was at the helm for Indiana.

Jackson did get the Hoosiers into scoring position after some good runs and a nice ball to Cam Camper. The drive stalled, and the Hoosiers settled for a much-needed field goal.

Ohio State was able to finish out the first half with a field goal after a costly taunting penalty on Indiana's Jamari Sharpe, putting the Hoosiers in a 10-3 hole going into halftime.

The second half was no better for Indiana. The Hoosier defense continued to step up as much as they could, but eventually the floodgates broke. After a 10 point third quarter for the Buckeyes, Indiana was behind 20-3.

Struggling to find signs of life on offense, Allen opted once again for Sorsby at quarterback. Sorsby, to his credit, came out slinging with some quality deep passes, and moved the ball down field in a hurry.

However, after a big sack on third down, and an incompletion on fourth, Indiana gave the ball away on downs, and that was all she wrote for the Hoosier offense.

On the bright side, a few players did look solid for Indiana. Aaron Casey stepped up big on defense, and Jaylin Lucas looked as explosive as ever both on offense and in the return game.

Indiana will look to bounce back next week against Indiana State at home.