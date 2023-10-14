ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan defeated Indiana by a score of 52-7 on Saturday.

Indiana was fighting an uphill battle from the opening kickoff against the Wolverines. Michigan should be better than the Hoosiers across the board, not to mention the atmosphere in the Big House.

That being said, Indiana started out strong.

On the opening drive for Michigan, the Hoosiers forced a sack, and an eventual punt after just three offensive plays. On the ensuing drive, Indiana marched all the way into the Michigan red zone. However, an errant throw from Tayven Jackson was intercepted on the goal line.

Suddenly, a missed opportunity for the Hoosiers resulted in great field position for their opponents. That said, Indiana stifled Michigan once again, and the Wolverines had to punt.

Much to the surprise of Hoosier fans, Brendan Sorsby took the field at quarterback for Indiana. Sorsby has been waiting in the wings watching Jackson at the helm for five games, and he must have learned something.

In his first drive, Sorsby took the Hoosiers to around midfield, when a trick play found Donaven McCulley throwing a bomb to Jaylin Lucas for the touchdown. Indiana took an improbable 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

There would be little ease to speak of for the Hoosier offense going forward. Michigan would then score the ensuing and final 52 points of Saturday's contest.

Michigan led a successful drive immediately after and tied the game at 7. The game remained deadlocked until an eventual Wolverine touchdown with little time remaining in the half. Indiana had about three minutes to respond, but the offense went nowhere and they punted the ball back to Michigan with about two minutes on the clock.

It looked like Indiana might stand strong and trail by just one score at halftime, but a late hit penalty put Michigan in perfect position for Blake Corum to run in his second touchdown of the afternoon.

The second half was even worse for Indiana. Michigan scored a touchdown on seven of their next eight drives, the other being a field goal. On the other side of the ball, Indiana could not find any success, turning the ball over several times.

Tom Allen and his squad are out of sorts, and they better sort that out if they want to contend with Rutgers at home next Saturday.