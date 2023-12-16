BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday afternoon, Indiana and No. 2 Kansas kicked off an action packed Saturday of college basketball around the country with a non-conference matchup in Bloomington, Indiana. Inside of a frenzied Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana couldn't close out Kansas after leading for most of the way, falling 75-71.

Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau got it started early for Indiana. The freshman and sophomore combined for 14 of the Hoosiers' first 21 points of the game. Kansas kept the game close behind strong play from KJ Adams. Adams had six early points for the Jayhawks but was forced to the bench halfway through the first half after picking up his second personal foul.

With just under 7 minutes to go in the first half, Indiana went on a quick 10-1 run. That run gave Indiana a 12-point lead, it's largest lead of the first half. The Hoosiers continued that strong play throughout the rest of the first half, taking a 40-32 lead into the halftime intermission.

Trey Galloway played one of his best halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of play. Galloway had a game-high 13 first half points. Mackenzie Mgbako had 11 points of his own while playing just 11 minutes in the first half after dealing with foul trouble. Indiana's defense was instrumental in building a first half lead. The Hoosiers held the Jayhawks to 35% shooting from the field in the first half.

Foul trouble, a theme in the first half, continued to play a role in the second half. It took all of 21 seconds for Kansas's second leading scorer Kevin McCullar to pick up his third foul of the game. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self decided to roll the dice and left his veteran guard in the game with those three fouls.

Moments later, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako picked up their third fouls of the game. Reneau was forced to the bench, but Mike Woodson showed some faith in Mgbako by keeping him in the game. Woodson's faith in his freshman was rewarded less than a minute later when Mgbako drilled a pull-up 3-pointer.

Indiana's second half lead got as high as 13 points with 15 minutes to play, as Trey Galloway continued to impress.

As the second half went on, Kansas began to cut into that Indiana lead. The Jayhawks got to within three points of the Hoosiers with eight and a half minutes to play. With 4:53 to go in the game, Kansas took its first lead of the game on a Hunter Dickinson field goal.

Down the stretch, Kansas looked like the championship caliber team that they are, consistently making the plays necessary to pull out the narrow victory.

Trey Galloway had a career-high 28 points for Indiana to lead all scorers. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako combined for 27 points, but were held relatively quiet throughout the latter stages of the second half.