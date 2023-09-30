Recap: Maryland easily dominates Indiana, 44-17
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Indiana was coming off a close game against Akron a week ago and walked into College Park to start the rest of their Big Ten schedule. The Hoosiers were looking for a comeback performance after an embarrassing near loss to the Zips but things turned into another tough showing by the Hoosiers. Maryland took control in the first quarter and never looked back, putting up points with ease and getting out to an early lead. The Terrapins dominated and improved to 5-0 while Indiana suffered their third loss of the year and second in Big Ten play.
Things took a poor turn from the start. On the first play of the game, Maryland hit Jeshaun Jones for a 62-yard catch. Two plays later, the Terrapins went out and got to an early 7-0 lead. This would be a common trend for the rest of the game as the Terrapins captured points early on several of their drives.
Indiana came back with a solid response. Following the first drive of the game, Indiana ran the ball down all the way near the goal line for their first points of the game. Indiana settled for a field goal and made it a 7-3 game five minutes into the game.
Both teams traded possessions a few times but then the first play magic continued for Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa hit Ty Felton for a 29-yard grab and the Terrapins were quickly up by two possessions. As the first quarter went on, Indiana remained stagnant on offense. The offensive line continued to struggle for the second week in a row allowing Maryland's defense to get after Jackson.
Things continued to quickly derail for the Hoosiers. Maryland, on just two plays, found the end zone again with a 19-yard rush by Tagovailoa. Their third touchdown of the game. Maryland had everything going in the first quarter. Their offense was clicking, producing points in a matter of just a few plays. At the end of the first, Maryland led with a comfortable 21-3 lead.
Indiana started the second quarter moving the ball with a bit more efficiency but the success didn’t last for much longer. The Hoosiers were able to march down on the field inside the red zone and Tom Allen decided to roll the dice. On fourth and six, Jackson remained on the field in an effort to cut down Maryland's lead but the Terrapins smothered Jackson quickly. Indiana was unable to put any set of points on the board and the score remained at 21-3 turning over the ball.
The offensive success continued for Maryland and they began to blow open the game. Just before halftime, Maryland found the end zone once again with a 9-yard touchdown by Felton, his second of the game. As both teams walked toward the locker rooms, it was all Maryland leading 27-3 at halftime.
Not much took place in the first half of the third quarter. Jack Howes went out for his first field goal of the game as he drilled a 44-yard attempt. After four minutes, Marllyand had a 27-point advantage over the Hoosiers. Both teams took turns with the football but then Maryland was able to score their first touchdown of the second half. Maryland scored again with a Dylan Wade 3-yard catch. Tagovailoa came into the game as the second-leading passer in the Big Ten and proved it against the Hoosiers. The entire day Tagovailoa was out there with a great deal of confidence and was able to get after the Hoosiers with little effort.
At the end of the day, he finished with a win and a great performance. Tagovailoa finished the day going 24-34 with a total of 352 yards and six total touchdowns. Tagovailoa put on a show and put on display why Maryland is one of the hottest teams in the nation.
Midway through the third quarter, Indiana pulled a desperate move to find some sort of solution on offense. They put in Brendan Sorsby at quarterback with the hope that the offense could show some flashes of greatness. Nothing changed. Sorsby finished the game 7-11 with 84 total passes and two touchdowns.
Maryland was able to find the end zone one more time before the end of the game and the Hoosiers had a pair of touchdowns of their own. When it was all said and done, Maryland improved to 5-0 with a dominating 44-17 win. The Hoosiers suffer their second Big Ten loss of the year and fall to a record of 2-3.
The Hoosiers will be able to have a couple of rest days this upcoming week as the bye week comes before their next game – at Michigan on Oct.14.
