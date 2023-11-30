Portland, Maine - Thursday evening, No. 17 Indiana took a trip to the northeast to take on Maine inside Cross Insurance Arena. It was a homecoming game for Indiana's preseason All-American Mackenzie Holmes, a Gorham, Maine native.

In front of a sellout crowd, the Hoosiers took down the Black Bears 67-59.

Both teams started out sluggish on the offensive end of the floor, it took nearly 4 minutes for the first basket of the game to be scored.

Maine's Anne Simon started off strong for the Black Bears. Simon had 14 of Maine's first 16 points of the game. Meanwhile, for Indiana, it was the Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia show. The two combined for 12 of the Hoosiers' 14 points on 4-8 shooting in the first quarter. The rest of the Hoosiers combined to go 0-7 from the field.

After a quarter of play, Indiana trailed 16-14.

Anne Simon's dominance continued throughout the second quarter. Simon got whatever she wanted at all three levels and at the free throw line. She went into the halftime break with 25 points, on 9-15 shooting.

Maine's zone defense caused Indiana problems throughout the first half. Holmes was still able to be effective, however when the Black Bears collapsed on her in the paint, the Hoosiers weren't hitting open looks.

Holmes finished the first half with 15 points on 6-7 shooting, but the rest of the Hoosiers shot a combined 4-22 from the floor and 3-12 from the 3-point line.

After a disappointing and ugly first half for the Hoosiers, Indiana trailed Maine 37-29.

Coming out of the halftime break, Indiana elected to deploy a zone defense of its own. The shift defensively was largely successful, limiting Maine to 11 points in the third frame.

Unable to consistently knock down open shots from the perimeter, the Hoosiers were able to cut into the deficit, but weren't able to take the lead in the third period of play trailing 48-45 heading into the fourth quarter.

To begin the fourth quarter, Indiana was back in its man-to-man defense. It was better play on the defensive end of the floor that got the Hoosiers back into the game, limiting the Black Bears to six points through the first 5 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Indiana was eventually able to tie it at 54 with 5:25 to go in the final frame, taking the lead for good less than a minute later on a Syndey Parrish layup.

Indiana cruised through the final 4 minutes of the game behind more strong defense, winning 67-59.

Anne Simon finished with a game-high 34 points for Maine. Mackenzie Holmes led the way for the Hoosiers with 22 points. As a team, Indiana shot 44% from the field and 32% from downtown in the win.