BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana defeated Evansville by a score of 109-56 Monday night in Assembly Hall.

Indiana started this game out hot, but it was not the usual suspects. Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia combined for just four points in the opening quarter.

Instead, the Hoosiers were led by Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish. Garzon connected on all four of her field goal attempts, and three free throws to the tune of 12 points in the first. Parrish also decided not to miss any shots in the quarter, nailing all three of her shot attempts, including two from beyond the arc.

Indiana led 27-15 after ten minutes.

Indiana's offense stayed on a roll in the second quarter. Parrish and Garzon slowed down, as neither scored in the frame. However, Teri Moren was able to look to her bench early, as the Hoosiers opened up a big lead.

Nine different players scored for Indiana in the first half, and they led 51-28 at the midway point.

The third quarter was one of Indiana's best on the season offensively. led by another 11 points from Garzon in the period, alongside a return to productivity from Scalia and Holmes, Indiana scored 34 in the third.

Defensively, the team allowed more points than they'd have liked. The Aces were able to score 19 in the quarter. Still, Indiana took an 85-47 lead into the fourth.

Indiana would use the fourth quarter to extend their lead over Evansville, as they came away with a 53-point win.

The starters had a big performance for Indiana, as they totaled 74 points on the night. Garzon and Holmes led all scorers with 30 and 22 respectively.

The Hoosiers will be back in Assembly Hall Friday night to take on Bowling Green, before opening up conference play against Illinois on New Year's Eve.