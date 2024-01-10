BLOOMINGTON, IN -- The Hoosiers scraped by against an inspired Penn State squad to win 75-67 Wednesday night in Assembly Hall. Here's how this down-to-the-wire contest played out.

Indiana's typically solid second unit anchored by Lexus Bargesser and Lily Meister was dormant against the Nittany Lions. In fact, the Hoosier bench was unable to score a single point in the entire contest.

Meister did not attempt a shot, while Bargesser missed both of her shots.

On the other side, Penn State had eight different players score, including four in double figures. Off the bench, the Nittany Lions recorded 12 points, which helped them to build a lead until the third quarter.

With the Hoosier bench unable to make an impact offensively, they found another way to leave their mark on the scoreboard.

Where Indiana had been struggling early was on the defensive glass. Meister may not have shot the ball once tonight, but she was able to corral six rebounds.

Bargesser may not have contributed much on the stat line, but she provided valuable minutes to spell the starting Indiana guards. In her 23 minutes, Bargesser managed three assists and two rebounds.

However, it was what Bargesser didn't do that helped the Hoosiers win this one. While Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil combined for seven turnovers, Bargesser recorded just two.