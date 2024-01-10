How it happened: Indiana survives close call with Penn State, 75-67
BLOOMINGTON, IN -- The Hoosiers scraped by against an inspired Penn State squad to win 75-67 Wednesday night in Assembly Hall. Here's how this down-to-the-wire contest played out.
Bench unable to score for Indiana, but provided a spark elsewhere
Indiana's typically solid second unit anchored by Lexus Bargesser and Lily Meister was dormant against the Nittany Lions. In fact, the Hoosier bench was unable to score a single point in the entire contest.
Meister did not attempt a shot, while Bargesser missed both of her shots.
On the other side, Penn State had eight different players score, including four in double figures. Off the bench, the Nittany Lions recorded 12 points, which helped them to build a lead until the third quarter.
With the Hoosier bench unable to make an impact offensively, they found another way to leave their mark on the scoreboard.
Where Indiana had been struggling early was on the defensive glass. Meister may not have shot the ball once tonight, but she was able to corral six rebounds.
Bargesser may not have contributed much on the stat line, but she provided valuable minutes to spell the starting Indiana guards. In her 23 minutes, Bargesser managed three assists and two rebounds.
However, it was what Bargesser didn't do that helped the Hoosiers win this one. While Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil combined for seven turnovers, Bargesser recorded just two.
Holmes, Parrish, and Moore-McNeil combine for 57
The Indiana offense has been stellar this season, and behind big games from three players, they were able to stay ahead against a solid Penn State defense.
Sydney Parrish is on arguably the best three game stretch of her career, and this hot streak continued tonight. She has made her home behind the arc this season, and shot a respectable 2-6 from deep in this one.
However, Parrish put a big emphasis on attacking the basket tonight. In doing so, she drew several fouls allowing her to get comfortable at the free throw line, where she converted on eight of her ten attempts.
Moore-McNeil played all but four minutes, and had a big impact on the stat sheet, Her shot may not have been falling as she shot 5-15 on the night, but, like Parrish, she was able to get to the line consistently. She shot made six of her eight shots from the stripe. Moore-McNeil also tallied four assists to lead all players.
Holmes led the way for all scorers with 21, and did so on a very efficient night. She shot 10-16 from the field, and buried her only free throw attempt. Aside from scoring, Holmes recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds, nearly double the next highest from any player tonight.
Up next, Indiana will travel to Iowa City to take on Caitlin Clark and her No. 3 Hawkeyes on Saturday for a matchup with huge conference implications.
