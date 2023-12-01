BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Friday night, Indiana kicked off Big Ten play against Maryland inside of a raucous Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Without sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson -- who was sidelined with a foot injury -- the Hoosiers smothered the Terrapins defensively en route to coasting to a 65-53 win.

Freshman Gabe Cupps got his first career start in place of the injured Johnson for the Hoosiers.

There was a tangible buzz inside of Assembly Hall at tip-off. That frenetic energy was only fueled by a hot 16-4 start for Indiana in which the Hoosiers had no problem scoring against Maryland's half court defense.

Indiana's strong play on the defensive end of the floor was the catalyst for the Hoosiers' strong first half performance. Indiana's stout defense held Maryland to 43% shooting from the field and 13% shooting from the 3-point line in the first half. The Hoosiers turned the Terrapins over seven times, scoring seven points off of those turnovers.

With its starting point guard, Indiana seemed to have no trouble on the offensive end during the first half. Trey Galloway took over the primary playmaking duties and dished out five assists in the first half. As a team, the Hoosiers assisted on 10 of their 16 made field goals. Indiana shot 47% as a team, going 3-6 from behind the 3-point line in the first 20 minutes of play.

Kel'el Ware (12 points) and Mackenzie Mgbako (11 points) led the Hoosiers in the scoring department, with both picking up right where they left off after career nights against Harvard.

Without its second leading scorer Malik Reneau, who played just eight first half minutes due to foul trouble, Indiana led Maryland in the Big Ten opener 40-28 at the halftime intermission.

The second half started the same way the first half did, with Indiana blitzing Maryland out of the gates. The Hoosiers began the second half on a 12-3 run behind more suffocating defense and efficient interior offense.

The rest of the second half was dominated by Indiana and its -- you guessed it -- smothering defense. Indiana's lead got as high as 23 points in the second half of play.

Maryland shot 36% as a team and went 2-16 from downtown. Indiana scored 13 points off of Maryland's 12 turnovers.

Kel'el Ware led the way for Indiana with 18 points. As a team, the Hoosiers shot 46% from the field and converted three of their nine attempts from long range.

Trey Galloway had an impressive performance playing without his usual partner in crime Xavier Johnson. Galloway finished with 12 points, six rebounds and a team-leading six assists while turning the ball over just twice.