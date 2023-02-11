Still missing Xavier Johnson and Logan Duncomb, the Hoosiers were also without Race Thompson for 'precautionary reasons.' Shorthanded, Indiana would need to find an answer down on the low blocks.

The Hoosiers and Wolverines entered the afternoon each entangled in a four-way tie for second place in the conference. With the season's homestretch rapidly approaching, every contest is crucial. Freshmen impact players on both sides, the increased conference stakes and the matchup down low between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Hunter Dickinson headlined Saturday's clash.

ANN ARBOR — On the heels of a run of play that saw them win seven of their last eight matchups, number 18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5 in Big Ten) travelled to Ann Arbor for their first of two late season matchups with Michigan (14-10, 8-5 in B1G).

Jackson-Davis got the better of Dickinson on the game's first possession, but Michigan quickly took control of the game's pace in the first half. Indiana's guards struggled to find a response for the play of Michigan's backcourt, and a sluggish start carried over into an 11-point deficit with just under six minutes to go.

From that point, a struggling Jalen Hood-Schifino found his groove and converted his final four attempts of the half. Jackson-Davis continued to be incredible, scoring just under half of Indiana's first half points -- 16 on 6-of-11 shooting.

Yet, the two combined for 11 of Indiana's 13 made field goals in the first half as the Hoosiers struggled to find another steady contributor. Missed opportunities characterized Indiana's first half deficit, which was just four at the intermission. Michigan led at the break, 37-33.

All things considered, not the worst-case scenario. Despite the early hole, the Hoosiers found a burst of energy from their two best playmakers and had made it a game again.

The momentum carried over through the halftime break and Indiana staked claim of the lead for a brief moment. However, it was short lived. A 10-2 Wolverine run put the hosts back in the driver's seat.

As the Wolverines attempted to keep Indiana at arm's distance, Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino would simply not let the Hoosiers bow out quietly. Saturday afternoon's affair was a game of runs, and the two traded them like heavyweight prizefighters.

Indiana forgoed their efforts to find a third source of scoring production, and against all odds, found a winning formula down the stretch.

The Hoosiers rode strong second half defense and the combined scoring efforts of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino to a victory, outlasting the Wolverines 62-61.

Hood-Schifino had 21 points, five assists and four rebounds. Despite his six turnovers, he was the road warrior the Hoosiers needed to steal one in a hostile environment.

Jackson-Davis got the better of Dickinson on the night down low, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on the night. It wasn't the most efficient scoring outing of his career, but it was enough. The duo scored 49 of the 62 Indiana points on the evening.

Michigan didn't score in the final 5:12 of the game and missed nine of their final 10 attempts from the field. Although it wasn't pretty throughout the contest, Indiana made enough winning plays down the stretch to swing the result in their favor.

Indiana is now 18-7 and 9-5 in the Big Ten. Next up for them is Northwestern on Wednesday night.